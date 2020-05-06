The 2021 Kia Sedona minivan sits across the lot from more interesting family crossovers and vehicles. (That it shares the same showroom as the Telluride crossover is just not fair, man.)

Still, some families can’t escape the need for comfortable transportation for two or more small children. And for convenience, it’s hard to top a van.

It earns a 5.7 TCC Rating, which is thanks mostly to its spacious interior. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Kia left the Sedona alone for 2021, which means like last year, it’s available in L, LX, EX, and SX trim levels for at least $29,000 all the way to more than $42,000.

The Sedona’s boxy body covers a cavernous interior that seats up to eight with plenty of cubbies for storage and devices.

Competitors such as the Honda Odyssey and Chrysler Pacifica look better, but the Sedona gets the basics right. Every van is equipped with at least a 7.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone software, Bluetooth connectivity, and good space.

We prefer top trims like the EX and SX not only for their leather upholstery, but also because those are the only Sedonas that get active safety features such as automatic emergency braking (optional on EX, and standard on SX).

Every van is powered by a 3.3-liter V-6 that makes 276 horsepower and drives the front wheels only via an 8-speed automatic transmission. Power isn’t the Kia van’s calling card, but it rides well and steers easily and returns about 21 mpg combined, according to the EPA.

Federal testers gave it mostly top marks for crash safety, and the IIHS had mostly good things to say.

Although the van starts for less than some competitors, the Sedona EX is the trim we’d opt for—but only after adding nearly $5,000 in options to include lifesaving safety tech. That puts our recommended van at about $40,000, including destination, and right in the gun sights of better vans from Honda and Chrysler. Not to mention that Telluride, too.