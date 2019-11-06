The 2020 Kia Sedona carries the torch for the minivan, even as SUVs and crossovers pass it by. The stylish Sorento and new Telluride make the Sedona a hard sell even on its own showroom.

With the 2020 Sedona, Kia still omits some safety features on base models, a major oversight on a family-friendly vehicle. We award points for its style, comfortable ride, and spacious interior, but take some away for that lack of standard safety tech. At 5.6 out of 10 overall it sits firmly in the middle of the pack among minivans. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020 the Sedona carries over completely, retaining its option packages and four trim levels. A sedate exterior and spacious, high-quality interior are among the Sedona’s highlights, but it’s no runway model like the Chrysler Pacifica. While it lacks the interior versatility of rivals like the Pacifica, with its Stow ’n Go seats, the Sedona is vast and quiet inside.

A 276-horsepower V-6 and 8-speed automatic provide decent forward motivation, but fuel economy suffers at just 21 mpg combined. The Sedona is soft and composed in normal driving and features capable handling, but don’t expect anything other than careful handling.

At around $28,500 to start, the Sedona is relatively inexpensive for a minivan, and that base price includes 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. The Sedona EX represents the best value with easy-to-clean leather upholstery, but active safety features like automatic braking and handy options like a power liftgate require an option package that pushes the total price to nearly $40,000. For that money, we’d opt for another minivan—or one of Kia’s fancy new SUVs.