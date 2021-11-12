What kind of car is the 2022 Kia Rio? What does it compare to?

The Rio sedan and hatchback shore up the Kia lineup as its least expensive vehicles. They’re not crossovers, either, so there’s a sense of novelty about their continued presence in the showroom. The Nissan Versa and Hyundai Accent take up the same space in their respective brand families—for how long, is anyone’s guess.

Is the 2022 Kia Rio a good car?

Review continues below

It’s a fair value when outfitted with needed safety options. We give it a TCC Rating of 5.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Kia Rio?

Nothing, since it gained a new front end and a bigger 8.0-touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto just last year.

The Rio’s appeal comes from its anodyne design. Good-looking without causing a stir, it’s simply drawn, without drama. The cabin dresses in gray or black, with just that big touchscreen to light up the imagination.

Performance ranges from dull to dull, but that’s to the Rio’s favor. The uncomplicated 120-hp engine and CVT generate power that moves the Rio along without excitement but without fail. It rides well enough to render most commutes comfortable, too. It’s louder and less confident on the highway, but still delivers 36 mpg in mixed driving.

Four people can fit in the Rio, but two plus their work bags will fare better. The seats have enough padding to support even bigger drivers, and the sedan’s trunk can tote a couple of roll-aboards to the airport; hatchbacks have far more space with their rear seats folded down, turning them into urban mini-utility vehicles.

Only the Rio S comes with automatic emergency braking, and only when it’s optioned with a Technology package. Outward vision is good, but crash-test scores have faded as it’s aged.

How much does the 2022 Kia Rio cost?

We’d skip the $17,145 Rio LX sedan in favor of the $17,785 S sedan or $18,085 S hatchback, both of which have good infotainment, power features, and air conditioning. Every Rio has a 5-year/60,000-mile warranty. The Technology package adds automatic emergency braking, LED headlights, and keyless start. Start and stop there.

Where is the 2022 Kia Rio made?

In South Korea.