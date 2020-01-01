2020 Kia Rio

#34 in Compact Cars
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2020 Kia Rio sedan
2020 Kia Rio sedan
2020 Kia Rio 5-Door hatchback
2020 Kia Rio 5-Door hatchback
2020 Kia Rio 5-Door hatchback
2020 Kia Rio 5-Door hatchback
2020 Kia Rio sedan
2020 Kia Rio 5-Door hatchback
2020 Kia Rio sedan
2020 Kia Rio 5-Door hatchback
2020 Kia Rio 5-Door hatchback
2020 Kia Rio sedan
2020 Kia Rio sedan
2020 Kia Rio 5-Door hatchback
2020 Kia Rio 5-Door hatchback
2020 Kia Rio sedan
2020 Kia Rio sedan
2020 Kia Rio 5-Door hatchback
2020 Kia Rio 5-Door hatchback
2020 Kia Rio 5-Door hatchback
2020 Kia Rio sedan
2020 Kia Rio sedan
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Angular Front Exterior View
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 Kia Rio
2019 Kia Rio
2019 Kia Rio
2019 Kia Rio
2019 Kia Rio
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Front Exterior View
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Rear Exterior View
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Side Exterior View
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Open Doors
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Trunk
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Front Seats
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Rear Seats
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Engine
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Instrument Panel
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Dashboard
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Steering Wheel
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Instrument Cluster
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Gear Shift
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Audio System
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Temperature Controls
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Grille
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Headlight
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Mirror
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Wheel Cap
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Air Vents
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Door Handle
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Door Controls
2019 Kia Rio S Auto Tail Light
2019 Kia Rio
2019 Kia Rio
2019 Kia Rio
2019 Kia Rio
2019 Kia Rio
2019 Kia Rio
2019 Kia Rio
2019 Kia Rio
2019 Kia Rio
2019 Kia Rio
2019 Kia Rio
2019 Kia Rio
2019 Kia Rio
2019 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Angular Front Exterior View
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Angular Front Exterior View
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Angular Rear Exterior View
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Angular Rear Exterior View
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Rear Exterior View
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Front Exterior View
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Side Exterior View
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Side Exterior View
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Rear Exterior View
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Front Exterior View
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Front Seats
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Front Seats
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Open Doors
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Trunk
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Rear Seats
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Open Doors
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Trunk
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Rear Seats
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Steering Wheel
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Dashboard
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Gear Shift
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Engine
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Instrument Panel
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Engine
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Steering Wheel
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Instrument Cluster
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Instrument Cluster
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Gear Shift
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Dashboard
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Instrument Panel
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Temperature Controls
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Temperature Controls
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Grille
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Grille
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Audio System
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Audio System
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Headlight
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Door Handle
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Door Controls
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Tail Light
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Door Handle
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Air Vents
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Mirror
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Mirror
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Tail Light
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Wheel Cap
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Air Vents
2018 Kia Rio 5-door EX Auto Door Controls
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Wheel Cap
2018 Kia Rio S Auto Headlight
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Rio
Shopping for a new Kia Rio?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price
2020
The Car Connection
2020
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz Senior Editor
January 1, 2020

Buying tip

The S Technology package is more than worth the money for its active safety tech and other features.

features & specs

LX IVT
S IVT
MPG
33 city / 41 hwy
MPG
33 city / 41 hwy
MSRP
$15,750
MSRP
$16,390
See Full 2020 Kia Rio Specs »

The 2020 Kia Rio is a small car with a quality feel.

The 2020 Kia Rio is a dutiful, trustworthy small car that is a frugal choice with an excellent warranty. It drives better than some compact cars, which makes it even more appealing.

We rate the 2020 Rio at 5.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the Rio is available in LX ($16,675) and S ($17,315) trim levels and comes with an engine that’s sized like last year’s 1.6-liter inline-4 but is down on power and up on fuel economy. It comes paired exclusively with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), which helps it earn 36 mpg combined. Performance isn’t the 2020 Rio’s forte, but it has a soft, comfortable ride, and its steering is reasonably sharp.

Review continues below

The Rio is more spacious inside than its trim dimensions suggest, especially in Rio 5 hatchback guise for $17,615. Comfortable front seats and decent rear-seat room make it a viable option as a family car, too. Materials are durable, with a nice finish, and the standard cloth upholstery feels like it will stand up well to daily abuse. 

A standard 7.0-inch touchscreen is a nice touch, as is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Active safety gear is optional only with the S trim level, though the $800 package probably won’t break the bank. The Rio has posted good crash test scores from the IIHS. 

Throw in a 5-year warranty and the Rio is a highly rational choice for those who must have that new-car smell.


5

2020 Kia Rio

Styling

Pert, European-style lines give the 2020 Kia Rio a more expensive look.

The 2020 Kia Rio doesn’t look like a basic small car. Its sharp lines and purposeful styling details elevate its styling above what we expect out of a sub-$20,000 small car.

We rate it at 5 out of 10 against all new cars.

The 2020 Rio can be had in sedan and hatchback Rio 5 configurations. Both designs share the same front end, with a wide, pinched grille and a thin line of chrome flanked by big headlights. From the side and rear, the hatch has a pert, almost sporty look compared to the conventional sedan.

Kia dropped alloy wheels from the Rio’s playbook a few years ago, which is a shame since the plastic hubcaps don't hold up well to curbs or the ravages of winter. 

Inside, the car has a simple, almost German look with a high-mounted 7.0-inch touchscreen and convenient control knobs. Don’t look for expressive interior hues as Kia offers only black or gray trim inside.

Review continues below

4

2020 Kia Rio

Performance

The 2020 Rio gets a new engine and transmission this year designed to improve fuel economy, not performance.

We haven’t driven the 2020 Kia Rio yet, though we have experienced its 120-horsepower 1.6-liter inline-4 and continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that makes 112 pound-feet of torque in the related Hyundai Accent. 

The new engine is down 10 hp and 7 lb-ft compared to last year’s model, which won’t help acceleration. Our time behind the wheel of the Hyundai revealed reasonable around-town scoot but little power in reserve for passing. The engine and transmission are reasonably quiet, at least, and surging is kept to a relative minimum. 

The Rio’s comfortable ride is likely to remain intact. It’s softer and more composed than the Accent, which offers 17-inch wheels in place of the 15-inchers that come on the Rio. Those taller sidewalls soften the ride quite a bit.

Handling is short of thrilling, though the thick steering wheel rim and accurate responses help the car feel confident on winding roads. Those narrow tires provide a gentle ride bark in protest at anything more enthusiastic than basic commuting, though. Rear drum brakes are a reminder that the Rio is an inexpensive car, even though its ride motions and stiff body suggest otherwise.

Review continues below

5

2020 Kia Rio

Comfort & Quality

The 2020 Kia Rio is a spacious small car.

Don’t let the 2020 Kia Rio’s parking lot-friendly dimensions fool you. It’s a spacious little car, especially in Rio 5-Door hatchback form.

We rate the Rio at 5 out of 10, which is a good score for a car this small.

The 2020 Rio measures just shy of 173 inches between its bumpers in sedan form and just 160 inches long as the Rio 5 hatchback.

Front-seat passengers have supportive seats with the limited range of adjustment typical to small cars. Rear-seat passengers will find 33.5 inches of leg room, which feels like more in person thanks to the well-formed bench seat. 

Hatchbacks have about 17 cubic feet of cargo space compared to 13.7 cubes in sedans. Fold the hatchback’s rear seats and that figure balloons to a useful 32.8 cubic feet, even though the car is a full foot shorter than the sedan. 

Interior materials are durable, but not luxurious. The low-sheen surfaces have a nice enough appearance, though soft-touch plastics are in short supply.

Review continues below

6

2020 Kia Rio

Safety

The 2002 Kia Rio has decent crash test scores for an inexpensive car.

The 2020 Kia Rio offers collision-avoidance tech as a reasonably inexpensive option and has done well in independent crash testing. For now, it earns a 6 out of 10 on our scale thanks to a Top Safety Pick score from the IIHS.

Automatic emergency braking is bundled with a few other features on an $800 Technology package for the S trim level. That’s $800 well spent. Otherwise, the 2020 Rio has a pretty ordinary feature set that includes anti-lock brakes, six airbags, and stability control. 

The IIHS rated the Rio a Top Safety Pick in its last round of testing, though it did note an “Acceptable” score in the passenger-side small overlap test that mimics impact with a stationary object or an oncoming car. Additionally, only the optional LED headlights—part of the Technology package we recommend—earned a “Good” rating.

Review continues below

5

2020 Kia Rio

Features

The 2020 Kia Rio is a good value for a small car, but don’t look for luxurious options.

The 2020 Kia Rio is a budget-conscious small car available in only a handful of configurations. We rate the lineup at 5 out of 10, with a plus point for its warranty and a minus for its limited lineup. It’s a good value for the money, especially with the one option package available. 

The Rio lineup starts in LX trim for sedans only, and those models come with power features, a 7.0-inch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a USB port, Bluetooth, air conditioning, and a few other niceties not always seen in similarly priced new cars.

Most buyers are likely to step up to the Rio S, which is the only way to get the hatchback that we prefer over the sedan. The Rio S includes keyless entry, a folding rear seat, and an armrest, and it’s the gateway to the $800 Technology package that adds upgraded infotainment software, automatic emergency braking, adaptive headlights, and a 3.5-inch display in the instrument cluster. When equipped like this, a Rio S sedan costs just over $18,000, with a hatchback listing for just $300 more.

The Rio is backed by a 5-year, 60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty plus up to 10 years of powertrain coverage.

Review continues below

7

2020 Kia Rio

Fuel Economy

The 2020 Kia Rio is a lot more frugal this year thanks to its new engine and transmission.

The 2020 Kia Rio is a thrifty small runabout with far better fuel economy in this year’s model than in last year’s. 

The EPA rates the Rio at 33 mpg city, 41 highway, 36 combined using regular fuel. That’s a 7 out of 10 on our scale. Last year’s car rated just 32 mpg combined.

This newfound frugality makes the Rio among the greenest new cars on the market, at least for those without a hybrid powertrain.

Review continues below

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
$15,750
MSRP based on LX IVT
 
See Your Price
5.3
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 5
Performance 4
Comfort & Quality 5
Safety 6
Features 5
Fuel Economy 7
Compare the 2020 Kia Rio against the competition
  • 2020 Chevrolet Sonic

    2020 Chevrolet Sonic

    4.8
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Honda Fit

    2020 Honda Fit

    5.8
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Hyundai Accent

    2020 Hyundai Accent

    5.2
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Nissan Versa

    2020 Nissan Versa

    5.6
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris

    2020 Toyota Yaris

    Compare Cars
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Kia Rio?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used

2020 Kia Rio Pricing Insights

  • The 2020s are here; 2019s gone
  • Incentive: $1,000 customer cash
  • Finance: 0.9% APR for 48 months
  • Lease: No current advertised offers
See Your Price