The 2020 Kia Rio is a dutiful, trustworthy small car that is a frugal choice with an excellent warranty. It drives better than some compact cars, which makes it even more appealing.

We rate the 2020 Rio at 5.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the Rio is available in LX ($16,675) and S ($17,315) trim levels and comes with an engine that’s sized like last year’s 1.6-liter inline-4 but is down on power and up on fuel economy. It comes paired exclusively with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), which helps it earn 36 mpg combined. Performance isn’t the 2020 Rio’s forte, but it has a soft, comfortable ride, and its steering is reasonably sharp.

Review continues below

The Rio is more spacious inside than its trim dimensions suggest, especially in Rio 5 hatchback guise for $17,615. Comfortable front seats and decent rear-seat room make it a viable option as a family car, too. Materials are durable, with a nice finish, and the standard cloth upholstery feels like it will stand up well to daily abuse.

A standard 7.0-inch touchscreen is a nice touch, as is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Active safety gear is optional only with the S trim level, though the $800 package probably won’t break the bank. The Rio has posted good crash test scores from the IIHS.

Throw in a 5-year warranty and the Rio is a highly rational choice for those who must have that new-car smell.