The 2019 Kia Rio proves that simple is better when it comes to compact cars. This year, choosing a 2019 Rio is even simpler: Kia trimmed the Rio lineup in half, meaning color is the only thing most shoppers will need to pick.

The Rio earns 5.2 out of 10 on our scale for its bucks-up feel at a low price. This year’s slimmed-down lineup to LX and S trims doesn’t dilute its appeal since active safety tech is now available at a lower price than last year. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Available as a sedan or a hatchback, the Rio is offered with just one powertrain: a 130-horsepower 1.6-liter inline-4 paired to a 6-speed automatic. A 6-speed manual offered last year doesn’t return for 2019.

A low curb weight keeps the Rio from feeling too sluggish with its modest power output and helps it achieve a reasonable 32 mpg combined according to the EPA. The automatic responds quickly, but considerable throttle is needed to keep up with fast-moving traffic. Quick, well-weighted steering helps the Rio feel surprisingly athletic for a small car, although its modest tires run out of steam when pressed. Its ride is firm and composed, more akin to the mid-size used cars the Rio is priced against.

Hatchback Rios are our favorites for their added utility, although they cost $300 more than sedans.

Regardless of body, the Rio’s spacious interior brushes away subcompact car blues with its comfortable front seats, enough room in the back for adults, and a well-made, quality feel. Standard infotainment on the Rio LX is nothing special, but the reasonably priced Rio S adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

An inexpensive option package adds automatic emergency braking and LED headlights that help the Rio earn a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS.

At around $18,000 equipped with the active safety gear we recommend, the Rio outshines nearly every other small car.