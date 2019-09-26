The 2020 Kia Optima is a mid-size sedan eager to lure buyers away from crossover SUVs with its generous level of standard safety and convenience equipment and a wide lineup that includes a pair of thrifty hybrid choices.

For 2020, the Kia Optima lineup is shuffled to include LX, S, EX, EX Premium, and SX trim levels. The commute-slaying Optima Hybrid and Optima Plug-In Hybrid are available in the EX trim only, and they’re limited to select West Coast markets.

The Optima lineup rates 7.0 out of 10 on our scale, a pleasant reminder that four-door sedans continue to offer tremendous value and comfort. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Base LX and S Optimas make use of a 2.4-liter inline-4 rated at 185 horsepower, while EXs use a 1.6-liter turbo-4 that checks in with 178 hp but improved passing power thanks to the turbo. The Optima SX uses a 2.0-liter turbo-4 good for 245 hp. We like the bookends more than the middle-child EX, which uses a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that can stumble at low speeds.

Hybrids make use of an inline-4 paired with batteries and an electric motor fuel economy ratings in the 40-mpg range, and the plug-in hybrid version can go nearly 30 miles on electricity alone. No matter what’s underhood, the Optima provides a comfortable, spacious cabin with an average-size 15.9 cubic-foot trunk and materials that range from serviceable to relatively upmarket as the price climbs.

At every step of the way, the Optima is a good value against its rivals. The base Optima LX wants for little at around $24,000 with its 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, power features, and alloy wheels. Last year’s decadent SX Limited with its quilted nappa leather seats is no more, however.

The Optima comes loaded with good safety gear such as an automatic emergency braking system that adds pedestrian detection this year on all trim levels. Crash-test results were excellent last year—five stars from the feds and a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS—and should carry over into 2020.