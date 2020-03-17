The 2020 Kia Niro pairs crossover-like styling and utility with excellent fuel economy in every form. It’s a high-value car ideal for the way most people use their vehicles, and the impressive Niro EV only adds to this lineup’s appeal.

Overall, we rate the 2020 Niro at 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Some styling updates and a larger infotainment screen mark changes to the refreshed 2020 model, which is available in LX, LXS, Touring, Touring Special Edition, and EX Premium trim levels.

Most Niros on dealer lots are the traditional hybrid, which uses a 139-horsepower 1.6-liter inline-4 to send power to the front wheels through a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The Niro Plug-In Hybrid adds a bigger battery that gives it about 26 miles of electric-only range, after which it behaves just like the traditional hybrid. Equipped either way, the Niro performs adequately in typical driving, though it has little power in reserve for passing. Its soft ride and pleasant handling make it a great commuter, though not a thriller on a winding road.

The Niro EV swaps in an electric motor and a much larger battery pack good for upward of 200 horsepower, nearly 240 miles of electric range, and excellent acceleration. It gives the Chevy Bolt EV a serious run for the money, and we’d look closely at the Niro EV before spending quite a bit more for the Tesla Model 3, but the Niro EV still has availability limited to certain states such as California and other ZEV states.

With its crossover-like looks, the Niro blends in better than the Toyota Prius, which may be part of its appeal. However, don’t look for crossover-like all-wheel drive. Narrow, efficiency-oriented tires mean the Niro is not a great winter ride.

Inside, the Niro is spacious, with an updated dash this year that houses a bright digital instrument cluster and excellent infotainment software run through either a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen or an optional 10.3-inch touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are standard fare, as are Bluetooth and plenty of USB ports.

The Niro has done well in crash testing, though automatic emergency braking is disconcertingly not included on the base trim level. For that reason alone, we’d step up to the Niro LXS for $1,400 more. Range-topping Niros have bigger wheels that look good but dent fuel economy considerably.