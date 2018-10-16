The 2019 Kia Niro is efficiency without pretense. Kind of like an office stapler, but with a better stereo, perhaps.

As Kia’s dedicated electrified model, no version of the Niro is sold without a hybrid battery. (A Niro with a much bigger battery and no gasoline engine is due soon, we hear.)

We give the 2019 Niros that are on sale now a 6.0 on our overall scale. That’s before safety is figured in, so that score may rise later. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

The Niro comes in two flavors, hybrid or plug-in hybrid, with mostly similar trim levels scattered between then. The Niro is available in FE, LX, EX, S Touring, and Touring trim levels; the Niro Plug-In Hybrid comes in LX, EX, and EX Premium trim levels.

Opting for a bigger battery (and up to 26 miles of all electric range) in the Niro PHEV costs at least $4,200 over a similarly equipped Niro, although nearly all of that initial outlay can be recouped from a federal tax rebate and any applicable state incentives.

The Niro skips the techno trends in vogue with other car companies. The Niro’s a hatchback (or wagon) without fussy lines or sheet metal frippery, it’s borderline boring or massively understated depending on your worldview.

Both Niro versions use the same 1.6-liter inline-4 teamed to an electric motor and hybrid batteries for propulsion. The net output is the same between the Niro and Niro Plug-In Hybrid, despite small differences in the electric motors’ outputs: 139 horsepower.

The Niro makes due with a 1.56-kwh hybrid battery that returns fuel economy in the high-40 mpg range combined in most versions; the Niro Plug-In Hybrid gets a 8.9-kwh battery that powers the car for up to 26 miles on electricity, 46 mpg combined when used as a hybrid. Kia says charging the Niro PHEV on a typical Level 2 home charger takes less than three hours.

Both versions of the Niro are spacious and quiet inside, comfortable for four adults as a commuter, or an un-crossover family ride that’s ultra-efficient.

The rear cargo area swallows more than 19 cubic feet of gear with the seats up, more than 54 cubes with the seats down.

The Niro FE is the most efficient version sold without a plug, and the least expensive too. At $24,430 to start, the FE gets 16-inch wheels with hub caps, cloth upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, one USB plug and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. That’s less than a base Prius, but unlike the Toyota, Kia doesn’t make automatic emergency braking standard on its base model.

Top trims of the plug-in hybrid can run past $35,000 with leather, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, premium audio, and active safety, although those cars qualify for tax credits or rebates.