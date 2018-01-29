The 2018 Kia Niro is a compact wagon that its maker wants you to view as a crossover utility. It comes only as a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid that’s new this year, though we expect an all-electric version to arrive for 2019 or 2020. Trim levels differ between the two powertrains: the higher-volume Niro Hybrid is offered in base FE, mid-level LX and EX, and high-end Touring trims, while the plug-in hybrid comes in LX, EX, and EX Premium.

We rate the 2018 Kia Niro at 00 out of 10 possible points, giving it extra points for its design, features, and energy efficiency, while docking it a few for performance. Because it hasn’t been rated for crash safety by either the IIHS or the NHTSA, we have no safety rating for the Niro. Its overall score could change if such ratings become available. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Kia sold roughly two and a half times as many Niros last year as its Hyundai sibling did of the Ioniq five-door hatchback that shares its underpinning—more proof of the sway utility-styled vehicles hold over buyers’ imaginations in these days of continued cheap gasoline. Indeed, it’s a practical and usable small car that’s easier to get in and out of than lower, sleeker hatchbacks, at the cost of slightly lower (but still very high) gas-mileage ratings.

The smooth, handsome wagon shape isn’t over-embellished with the kinds of styling gimmicks some makes use to make small cars look different. Higher-end Niro models wrap around large 18-inch wheels, though the car doesn’t look bad with the standard (and more fuel-efficient) 16-inch wheels. Inside, the Niro has an intuitive, pleasant interior—always a Kia strong suit—that’s among the easiest to understand of any car.

The Niro will hold four adults comfortably with a bit of trading off for rear-seat legroom, and even one 6-foot-6-inch reviewer was able to get comfortable in the front seat. While it’s relatively quiet in most circumstances, the low-rolling-resistance tires can get noisy on certain types of pavement.

Performance adequate, not swift

The performance of the Niro’s small 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine and single electric motor is adequate, but especially at higher speeds, you may find the car runs out of breath when asked to accelerate fast.

Around town and in more moderate use, however, the engine-and-motor combination works fine—and we found the Niro Plug-In Hybrid model delivered its rated 26 miles of electric range, at least in temperate West Coast weather. That plug-in Niro is rated at 46 mpg combined, while the conventional hybrid also comes in at 43 mpg combined unless you go for the low-end versions with less standard equipment, rated at 49 or 50 mpg combined.

Despite its rugged looks, the Niro is available only with front-wheel drive.

Overall, the 2018 Kia Niro is an excellent effort to reinvent a genre of small, five-door hybrids in a more appealing vehicle than the swarms of hatchbacks that defined the technology in the past. It’s priced well, comes with good standard features and optional equipment, and may be easier to use than its Hyundai Ioniq sibling. We think Kia’s done a good job with a new entry in a category that’s lost popularity since the first Toyota Prius launched more than 15 years ago.