What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Kia Niro EV? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Kia Niro EV is a roomy, affordable compact electric vehicle that offers a driving range well beyond 200 miles. The Niro EV most closely compares to other relatively affordable small EVs, such as the Nissan Leaf Plus and Hyundai Kona Electric, although it’s a somewhat smaller alternative to the Volkswagen ID.4, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the upcoming Nissan Ariya.

Is the 2022 Kia Niro EV a good car?

The Niro EV is a pragmatic pick among smaller electric vehicles, if it’s available near you, as it’s not stocked by dealers in every state. We rate the 2022 Niro at 6.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Kia Niro EV?

The Kia Niro enters 2022 with expanded standard equipment on the base EX model. In that version, the larger 10.3-inch touchscreen gets added to the standard-feature list, along with navigation, satellite radio, and premium Harmon/Kardon sound. Kia badging has also been updated throughout the vehicle to match the brand’s new corporate logo.

The Niro EV follows closely in the form of its Niro hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid siblings, although it has a very different function. A single electric motor makes 201 hp and 291 lb-ft of torque and can accelerate the Niro EV to 60 mph in about seven seconds. But in city driving, it feels far perkier than that, with good handling and roadholding, although its extra 700 lb of weight simply mean it’s not as nimble as related gasoline versions.

The EV doesn’t look much different from the rest of the Niro lineup. Probably the most noteworthy difference is the unique shift selector and dash layout, which looks more futuristic. On the outside, the Niro EV flaunts just enough rugged cues to put the idea of an SUV in your mind, but the front-wheel-drive Niro EV is essentially a tall-riding hatchback. It’s really all about versatility and interior space here, with the seat height just right for getting in and out without ducking, although front seats are short and lack the support for long road trips. There’s only enough width for two adults in the back seat, but with the height and access it’s perfect for clipping in child seats and minding toddlers—or folding the seats down for gear.

How much does the 2022 Kia Niro EV cost?

The 2022 Niro EV costs $41,165 in base EX form, or $45,825 in uplevel EX Premium trim. Key additions for the Premium include a sunroof, cooled front seats, and parking sensors.

Where is the 2022 Kia Niro EV made?

In South Korea.