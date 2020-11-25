What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Kia Niro EV? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Kia Niro EV is a fully electric vehicle that offers well over 200 miles of range. The Niro EV is nearly identical in its cabin packaging and usability to the Niro hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid models—and just as with those, some might see the Niro EV as a car and others could perceive it as a utility vehicle. It most closely compares to other long-range EVs such as the somewhat smaller Nissan Leaf Plus and Hyundai Kona Electric, although the somewhat larger Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4 will overlap with it price-wise.

Is the 2021 Kia Niro EV a good car?

The Niro might not flat-out seduce you with its styling or performance. But if you’re shopping for an electric vehicle based on how it works for the family, the Niro EV covers all the bases for practicality, with a roomy interior, versatile layout, and a strong feature set—in addition to enough for driving range long enough for weekend road trips (with a fast-charge here and there) and a more engaging driving experience than the other Niro models. Accordingly, we rate the 2021 Niro at 6.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Kia Niro EV?

The Niro was introduced as a late entry for the 2019 model year and, after some upgrades to its infotainment systems and some new accent trim for 2020, it’s expected to enter 2021 with minimal changes.

Although the Niro EV doesn’t look much different from the rest of the Niro lineup, outside of a flush-looking front end and a different shifter and dash layout inside, it flaunts all the benefits of going electric from the driver’s seat. The single electric motor makes 201 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque and can accelerate the Niro EV to 60 mph in around seven seconds. The perky, quiet performance prevails all the way up to highway speeds. Handling and roadholding are good, but it’s simply not as nimble on the backroads since the Niro EV weighs about 700 pounds more than the Niro hybrid.

Although some of the rugged cues might throw you off initially, the front-wheel-drive Niro EV is much closer to a slightly taller-riding hatchback than a lower-riding SUV. Versatility and space are the keywords, and the seat height is just right for getting in and out—or for snapping in child seats. Front seats are short and lack the support many will want for road trips, though, and there’s only enough width for two adults in the back seat.

How much does the 2021 Kia Niro EV cost?

Pricing for 2021 hasn’t yet been released. For the 2020 model year, the Niro EV EX started at $40,210, while the EX Premium, with a sunroof, cooled front seats, Harman Kardon audio, and a larger 10.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation, was $45,710.

Where is the 2021 Kia Niro EV made?

Hwaseong , South Korea