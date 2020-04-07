The 2020 Kia Niro EV is a fully electric vehicle that offers a range of more than 200 miles per charge in a practical package that’s otherwise nearly identical to that of the Kia Niro hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid.

Overall, we rate the 2020 Niro at 6.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Like those other Niro models, the Niro EV’s styling is not daring or rugged or sporty. There are some token hints of all-weather capability in the rubberized wheel-well trim and upright grille, but beyond the winks and the nods this is a front-wheel-drive car that has a tall, roomy body and it doesn’t sit significantly higher off the ground than a sedan.

For 2020, the Niro EV gets larger 8.0-inch and 10.3-inch infotainment screens, replacing the previous 7.0- and 8.0-inch ones, respectively. It also gets a little more metallic trim around the headlights and new rear LED combination lights.

The rest of the critical specs for the Niro EV carry over, and that’s not a bad thing. The single electric motor makes 201 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque and can accelerate the Niro EV to 60 mph in around seven seconds and it feels perky all the way to highway speeds. Ride and handling feels quite different than the Niro hybrid as the EV weighs about 700 pounds more. It’s confident on the highway but not as nimble on the backroads.

Most of the Niro hybrid’s interior versatility and space carries over to the Niro EV. The rear seats still flip forward, and there’s enough space for two adults in the back seat. The front seats aren’t so road-trip worthy, though.

The Niro EV is offered in EX and EX Premium models, with a larger screen, built-in navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio, and a heated steering wheel among the upgrades.

A $7,500 federal EV tax credit applies to qualifying buyers of the Niro EV, as well as various local and state incentives. Kia only sells the EV in California, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Hawaii, Texas, and Washington.