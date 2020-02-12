The 2020 Kia K900 has all the luxury-sedan charms a four-door can muster—but it’s still a relative unknown. Perhaps the only reason it’s not immensely popular with buyers is the three-letter badge on the hood. With its top-notch quality, amply strong powertrain, and relative value, we give it 7.4 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Sharing both a platform and engine with other large luxury cars in the Kia and Hyundai family, the 2020 K900 fuses them together in a svelte sedan that could have any number of luxury badges adorned and wouldn’t look out of place. The interior is as high-quality as Korean cars get, which these days is competitive with any other mainstream automaker—and better than many old-school luxury nameplates.

A 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 is the only engine option and borrowed from the sporty Stinger liftback. It makes 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque, plenty for daily use but not quite enough to go toe-to-toe with Germany’s fastest. All-wheel drive is standard, and 60 mph is achieved in around 5.7 seconds. The K900 is geared for comfort overall and excels at it, but an improved chassis and suspension makes it more capable than ever in the corners.

For the K900, value is the name of the game, so all models get 12-way power seats, nappa leather upholstery, automatic climate control, open-pore wood trim, heated and cooled front seats, a 7.0-inch gauge cluster digital display and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Bluetooth. A smartphone app is also standard which allows drivers to use remote start, find the K900 in a parking lot, adjust the cabin temperature, and book maintenance or repairs through the dealership. Coupled with a 5-year/60,000-mile warranty (10 years/100,000 miles for the powertrain), the K900 goes toe-to-toe with any large luxury car for just over $60,000. A $4,400 VIP package adds a bigger gauge display, 17-speaker premium audio, a head-up display, power-adjustable rear seats, wireless smartphone charging, three-zone climate control, and a synthetic suede headliner.

No crash test data exists, but the K900 does come standard with active safety features including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with full-speed stop and go, active lane control, blind-spot monitors with a side-view camera, a surround-view camera system, and a door warning for the driver and passenger that can detect cyclists and other traffic.

Perhaps the one feature that isn’t impressive about the K900 is its fuel economy, which is just 21 mpg combined. That’s on par with similarly-powered sedans.