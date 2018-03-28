Fresh off the design boards, the 2019 Kia K900 makes a new play for power.

The second-generation luxury sedan has been revamped, and now it tilts slightly away from its old-school luxury roots. Kia says touches such as twin turbochargers and emergency braking make the new K900 its most advanced car, ever.

It shares its gene pool shared with the Genesis G90 sedan, but the 2019 K900 goes out of its way to distance itself. Marginally wider and longer than the car it replaces, the latest K900 outlines a less formal, more modern shape. It owes more to the plainer Cadenza family sedan, not so much to the new Stinger sport sedan.

The K900 has a splashy oblong grille with a horizontally ribbed texture, LED accent lighting, understated lines stamped into its side panels, and LED taillights that repeat the design of its headlights. Stitched door panels generate visual drama and frame a wood-trimmed dash with a wide, high-resolution display that sits atop slim-mounted vents, climate, and audio controls.

K900 performance

Kia loans out its Stinger sport sedan’s best bits to the K900–first and foremost, its 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6. Good for 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque, it combines with an 8-speed automatic to deliver power to all four wheels.

The K900’s all-wheel-drive system can split power between the front wheels and between the rear wheels as well. With a torque split biased toward the rear, it can move up to 50 percent of its power to the front to balance out traction; in a Sport drive mode, up to 80 percent of the power goes to its rear wheels.

Kia promises improved ride and handling in the 2019 K900 thanks to a more rigid body and a longer wheelbase. The front and rear multi-link design can be paired with an electronically controlled set of shocks; the electric variable-ratio power steering increases boost at low speeds for easier parking-lot maneuvers. 2019 Kia K900 comfort, safety, and features

The largest sedan in the Kia lineup, the 2019 K900 has a longer wheelbase that provides better interior space. Front seats have heating and cooling, and can be upgraded to 20-way adjustment for the driver, 12-way for the passenger.

In the rear seat, the K900 can be fitted with 12- or 14-way adjustment, as well as heating and cooling in the outboard seating positions. A package grants rear-seat passengers control over the climate controls, and the leather-trimmed interior can be upgraded with nappa hides as well as a choice of wood trims. Ambient lighting shifts colors, and the dash wears an analog clock.

Safety features on the 2019 K900 include a surround-view camera system, blind-spot monitors with side-view cameras, active lane control, and forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking. The K900’s sensors can detect and warn a driver that may open a door in the way of traffic. Kia hopes when it’s crash-tested, the K900 will earn top scores from both the IIHS and the NHTSA.

The 2019 K900 has a touchscreen interface with smartphone connectivity which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Standard navigation can be augmented with remote-app controls that include remote start. A 12.3-inch screen can replace the standard 7.0-inch gauge display, and can pair with an optional head-up display. Other available features include 900-watt, 17-speaker audio with surround sound.

Kia hasn’t priced the 2019 K900, and the EPA hasn’t confirmed fuel economy. Sales begin late in 2018.