The 2018 Kia K900 is comfortable cruising at an affordable price like Velcro shoes.

It’s a big sedan that earns a respectable 6.2 on our overall scale. It’s let down by styling and fuel economy, but picks up points based on its standard equipment. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2018 Kia K900 is identical to the 2017 version right down to the lug nuts. That’s good news for shoppers looking for a rear-wheel drive sedan that comfortably seats four adults. Next year, a new K900 will make its way to dealer lots.

The exterior is less expressive than Kia’s other rear-wheel-drive offering, the Stinger, which we cover separately and rate higher.

Kia’s relative restraint with the 2018 K900 shows inside and out. There are a few signature Kia moments: headlights and grille, but not much else on the K900 separates it from others. Inside, the K900 boasts standard leather upholstery on every model, but a heady mix of black plastic ruins some of our feel-goods about the interior.

Under the hood, the K900 gets a standard V-6 that makes 311 horsepower or an optional V-8 rated at 420 hp. All-wheel drive isn’t anywhere to be found on the order sheet—again, if you need that type of traction, gaze toward the Stinger.

The K900 prioritizes comfort with a creamy ride, but it’s somewhat spoiled by an indecisive 8-speed automatic transmission.

Standard safety systems such as airbags and traction control is complemented by some active safety measures, but it’s reserved for pricey top-end models—and it’s even optional there too.

All K900s have leather upholstery, heated and cooled seats, navigation, and a 9.2-inch touchscreen for infotainment that we like.

Combined fuel economy for the V-6 and V-8 is in the upper-teens, which is poor for a modern sedan.

At just over $51,000 to start and topping out at $67,000, the 2018 Kia K900 has relative value for first-time luxury buyers, but it loses some appeal compared to staid rivals that are priced close to it.