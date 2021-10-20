What kind of car is the 2022 Kia K5? What does it compare to?

A five-seat sedan with a new face and a new name (formerly, it was the Optima), the 2022 Kia K5 competes with cars like the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, and Hyundai Sonata.

Is the 2022 Kia K5 a good car?

Sold in LX, LXS, GT-Line, EX, and GT models, the K5’s especially good at safety and features. We give the 2022 K5 a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Kia K5?

Navigation is standard on GT-Line and above, and a surround-view camera system becomes available on the EX and GT.

With its daring, almost menacing look, and a cabin built for long-distance or daily drives, the K5 joins the movement toward more showy mid-size family sedans. Framed with LED lighting and a hawklike grille, the K5 has a pretty roofline graced with metallic trim and a wide band of taillights that render it lithe and attractive.

The K5 spikes our interest with a new GT edition. The GT’s good for 290 hp, but delivers it through the front wheels, sometimes to the detriment of steering and stability. Most K5s have a 180-hp turbo-4 that’s efficient and perky enough, with a smooth-shifting 8-speed automatic. They can be configured with all-wheel drive, while the GT comes only with front-wheel drive.

With its slightly longer wheelbase versus the former Optima, the K5 has ample space for four big passengers; a fifth can slot in the back seat for short trips. The trunk’s ample, at 16.0 cubic feet, too. At the EX and GT trim levels the K5 wears a high grade of synthetic leather and trim, but lesser versions do with more indifferent stuff.

Safety scores have been good, and the K5 has standard active lane control and automatic emergency braking. On top trims, a head-up display and a surround-view camera system cost extra.

How much does the 2022 Kia K5 cost?

The $24,685 K5 LX comes with power features, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 5-year/60,000-mile warranty. Spend a little more for the $25,685 K5 LXS and its split-folding rear seat and blind-spot monitors—or go plush with the $29,585 EX, which has synthetic leather upholstery and LED headlights.

Where is the 2022 Kia K5 made?

In West Point, Georgia.