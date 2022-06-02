What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Kia Forte? What does it compare to?

The Forte has a big cargo hold and room for five, but it’s not a crossover. The four-door rivals other sedans hanging on during the SUV onslaught; it’s aimed at cars like the Hyundai Elantra, Honda Civic, and Toyota Corolla.

Is the 2022 Kia Forte a good car?

Yes, though base-car performance sags and safety scores have been mixed. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Kia Forte?

Kia added more safety features, dropped the EX trim, and reshaped the Forte’s front and rear ends. It’s a more handsome car now, with a rakish profile and handsome details. The look is now more closely allied with the bigger K5 and Stinger thanks to a slim set of headlights and a revamped cabin with a big standard touchscreen (8.0 inches) and an even larger available one (10.3 inches).

Driving a Forte can be less pleasing than seeing one. The base 147-hp engine struggles to build speed quickly through the CVT, and it generates a fair share of powertrain noise when pressed. The 201-hp turbo-4’s the cure, but it’s only offered as a GT—and only sold with a fiddly 7-speed dual-clutch or 6-speed manual transmission. Either way, ride and handling strike a balance between prosaic transportation and edgier performance.

The Forte has room to rival a Civic inside, but FE models have more hard plastic trim and don’t have a fold-down back seat. The Forte’s seats can house four 6-foot-tall passengers in comfort, but the 15.3-cubic-foot trunk’s the storage star. Of course, an SUV can do more, still.

The Forte’s NHTSA crash-test scores check in at four stars overall, with one three-star rating for front passenger protection. All cars have active lane control and automatic emergency braking.

How much does the 2022 Kia Forte cost?

The $20,085 Forte FE has power features, a 5-year/60,000-mile warranty, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but spend up for the LXS version’s nicer interior and split-folding rear seat—or for the $22,885 GT-Line’s even bigger touchscreen.

Where is the 2022 Kia Forte made?

In Monterrey, Mexico.