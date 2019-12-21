The 2020 Kia Forte is an oft-overlooked compact sedan that deserves more attention than it gets. With great standard equipment and a strong warranty, the 2020 Forte is worth a look alongside popular competitors like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla. For that, we give it 6.0 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2020 Forte gets two new trims in the form of the GT-Line and GT, the former of which gets styling updates to make it look sportier than it is. The Forte GT has the guts to back up its name, with a 201-horsepower turbo-4, dual-clutch transmission, and sport-tuned rear suspension and exhaust. There’s also a new EX Special Edition package that adds some unique features and trim.

Kia has applied the styling cues of its sleek Stinger to the humble Forte, and the results are a hit. The Forte looks sleek and high-quality next to its economy car rivals, especially in new GT-Line and GT guise. The interior is a cut above, with great standard tech and excellent material quality.

While the standard inline-4 and continuously variable transmission (CVT) are adequate for an economy car with 147 horsepower, the drivetrain won’t be setting any speed records nor winning any awards for refinements. The run of the mill Forte has firmly weighted steering that generates some feedback for the driver, and a decently damped ride despite its short wheelbase. Fuel economy is solid as well, with average figures ranging from 25 to 31 mpg. As for the Forte GT, we’ll let you know more after we drive one in the coming months.

The 2020 Forte has a roomy cockpit that lets tall passengers sit behind tall drivers. It’s spacious, has nicely shaped front seats with height adjustment, and a back seat that doesn’t shout penalty box. Its trunk has more space than the average compact sedan, at 15.3 cubic feet.

Both federal and independent crash testers give the Forte top scores, and forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warnings with active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control are standard or available on every model.

The 2020 Kia Forte is a lot of car for the money, boasting standard 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active safety tech, and above-average interior space for under $20,000 to start, not to mention Kia’s longer than usual warranty. We recommend spending a bit more money to get a lot more features, but even the hotter GT trim starts at less than $24,000.