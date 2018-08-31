The 2019 Kia Forte compact sedan boasts scaled-down Stinger looks, but they’re not backed up by sporty car performance.

We rate the redesigned Forte at 6.0 out of 10 points on account of its stylish bod, its good fuel economy, and its strong standard equipment level. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2019 Forte’s fresh design sits over a 147-horsepower, 2.0-liter inline-4 paired in most versions to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), although a 6-speed manual is standard on the base model. Hatchback and more powerful versions don’t return for 2019, although we wouldn’t rule them out indefinitely.

The Forte—in FE, LXS, S, and EX trims—is a lot of compact car for the money. All Fortes boast class-up standard features such as an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, active safety tech, and 6-way adjustable front seats.

In our initial testing, we found a soft, compliant ride paired to steering that’s more direct than we’ve come to expect from lower-cost cars. The Forte’s power is adequate and the engine mates well to the CVT. We’re looking forward to more time behind the wheel, though, to bolster this review.

Inside, the Forte has above average space for a compact car—6-footers can sit behind 6-footers. Base Forte FEs can feel low-buck, but the other trim levels have soft-touch plastic trim throughout.

The Forte comes standard with automatic emergency braking and active lane control. Adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and automatic high-beam headlights are optional.