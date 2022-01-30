What kind of car is the 2022 Kia EV6? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Kia EV6 is a four-door electric hatchback that Kia is marketing as a crossover. The EV6 offers up to 320 miles of range and is one of the lowest and sleekest-looking of a peer set that includes the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y, Volkswagen ID.4, and its Hyundai cousin, the Ioniq 5.

Is the 2022 Kia EV6 a good car?

With a perfect green score, an excellent feature set, attractive styling, and a spacious cabin, the EV6 delivers all the performance it hints, plus more practicality, earning it a great TCC Rating of 8.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Kia EV6?

This is an entirely new vehicle, on a new modular platform that’s the basis for a whole set of electric vehicles to be sold under the Hyundai (Ioniq), Genesis, and Kia brands. It reflects a clean-sheet approach optimized for battery-electric tech, with no accommodation for gasoline engines or hybrids.

The form of the EV6 doesn’t fit into a particular market niche, and it’s a little lower than other crossovers that makes it appear like a much larger and longer car than it is. Although it’s just 184.2 inches long, it rides on a 114.2-inch wheelbase—the same as the large Telluride SUV that seats up to eight people. With seats for five, the EV6 makes the most of the passenger compartment, with the flat battery pack under the cabin floor and the climate control, which is typically just inside the cabin, moved under the hood. Headroom is just adequate, but the cabin feels long, with plenty of sprawl-out space in the back seat and a 24.4-cubic-foot cargo area.

For now there are three powertrain configurations of the EV6, represented across five models—although an additional model is on the way later in the year. The core of the lineup for the U.S. is a longer-range 77.4-kwh battery pack, offered in mid-level Wind or sporty GT-Line models, both in a choice between single-motor rear-wheel-drive (225 hp) or dual-motor all-wheel-drive (320 hp) versions. A base Light version with a smaller 58-kwh battery pack and rear-wheel drive (167 hp) will also be available. Across the lineup, versions with the large pack and rear-wheel drive achieve an EPA-rated 320 miles of range, while all-wheel-drive versions go 274 miles and the base Light goes 232 miles.

The EV6 is built on a higher-voltage platform versus most other affordable EVs, which helps with that impressive efficiency and range but even more so, with super-quick charging. It can take advantage of 350-kw DC fast-charging connectors to charge up from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes.

Safety features include a comprehensive list of active safety items, with more advanced assistance reserved for top GT-Line models—including an augmented-reality head-up display, and a driver-assist system that can complete a lane change.

How much does the 2022 Kia EV6 cost?

With the smaller 58-kwh battery pack and rear-wheel drive, the starting point for the 2022 EV6 lineup is the Light model, at $42,115, including a $1,215 destination fee. It features two side-by-side 12.3-inch screens, with one used as an instrument panel and the other a touch screen for navigation, entertainment, and more. With wi-fi compatibility, wireless charging, satellite radio, and more, all the features you might expect are here—just not wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

We like the value standpoint of the mid-range Wind model and its larger 77.4-kw pack—especially in single-motor form, at $48,215. The starting point for dual-motor all-wheel-drive form is in the Wind version, at $52,415 and the GT-Line AWD exceeds $57,000.

Where is the Kia EV6 made?

In South Korea.