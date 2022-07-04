What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Kia Carnival? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Kia Carnival minivan seats up to eight passengers in comfort and at a value. It competes with the Toyota Sienna, Chrysler Pacifica, and Honda Odyssey, as well as three-row crossover SUVs such as the Kia Sorento.

Is the 2023 Kia Carnival a good minivan?

Review continues below

Sharing a platform with the Kia Sorento, the 2023 Kia Carnival does a high-wire act between cars, crossovers, and SUVs. Its middling fuel economy and limited powertrain options limit its TCC Rating, which is still a high 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Kia Carnival?

After last year’s redesign and rechristening from Sedona to Carnival, the minivan mostly carries over unchanged.

The Carnival embraces SUV cues with its broad, vertical face and burly rear end. Only the sliding door tracks give away its minivan bones. Inside, Kia dresses it up with premium trim elements such as glossy black plastic that can be mismatched to the minivan’s call of duty because it collects fingerprints. Still, the horizontal spread and lack of clutter lends the dash and cabin a touch of sophistication.

The Carnival taps a capable 3.5-liter V-6 with 290 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. Teamed with an 8-speed automatic transmission powering only the front wheels, it gets off the line and out of jams quickly enough, or it can tow up to 3,500 pounds. It lacks the hybrid or AWD option of rivals, however, so its EPA rating of 22 mpg combined fails to impress. The quiet cabin and well damped ride, however, keep the Carnival moving along in comfort.

The spacious Carnival offers a mid-row middle seat that can be folded flat and serve as a console table. All the seats in that row can be removed, or upgraded to lounge-like captain’s chairs that reduce seating capacity to seven and come with recliners and foot rests. It sounds better than it is, however, without much foot room or room for anyone behind the seats. The 60/40-split third row folds flat, but only the Pacifica can stow both rows of seats into the floor.

An IIHS Top Safety Pick winner, the Carnival comes with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control, while top trims get adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera system, and blind-spot cameras.

How much does the 2023 Kia Carnival cost?

The Carnival undercuts the competition with a $33,935 starting price. It features an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless smartphone charging, but for $2,000 more shoppers can add an eighth seat and heated front seats covered in synthetic leather.

We might step up to the $39,435 EX and its 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen. The $47,275 SX Prestige model tops the lineup. All Carnivals have a 5-year/60,000-mile warranty with roadside assistance.

Where is the 2023 Kia Carnival made?

In South Korea.