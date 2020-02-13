The 2020 Kia Cadenza gets a new face while it carries on unchanged under the hood. It’s still a comfortable, spacious large sedan with impressive value. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, the Cadenza receives an extensive visual refresh featuring new exterior styling, a bigger updated infotainment screen inside, and several features upgrades to make it more enticing to a shrinking customer base. Active safety features are also standard this year, improving on an area where the Cadenza could stand an upgrade.

With its new duds, the Cadenza looks sleeker and more upscale than before. The thinner headlights, full-width taillight design, and tweaks to the interior keep what was already a handsome sedan looking fresh.

A 3.3-liter V-6 with an 8-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive is the only powertrain option and makes a solid 290 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque. It’s not as speedy as some other large sedans but does provide quiet confidence in acceleration to match the Cadenza’s smooth ride quality. Handling is predictable rather than engaging, but the steering rack features more weight than expected.

The full-size Cadenza seats five adults easily, and four comfortably. Front and rear passengers have more than enough interior space both down low and up high, and the trunk swallows an impressive 16 cubic feet of stuff. Material quality is as good as we’ve come to expect from Kia recently, which is to say very impressive. Some cost-cutting materials poke their heads out, but overall this is a lavish sedan for its relatively inexpensive price.

Safety scores from the federal government are missing, but last year’s Cadenza received a Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS, and with standard active safety tech for 2020, we expect that record to continue or even improve. Fuel economy is mediocre however, at just 23 combined mpg. The Cadenza does allow the use of regular fuel however, helping to ease the annual cost of filling up.