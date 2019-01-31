Aside from the badge, it’s difficult to distinguish the 2019 Kia Cadenza from a full-fledged luxury sedan. With acres of interior space, a comfortable ride, and impressive features and technology at a palatable price, the 2019 Cadenza warrants a commendable 6.2 out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Sedans may be a declining segment overall, but buyers looking for luxury-like style and comfort at a discount would be wise to consider the Cadenza. Kia’s larger offering splits the difference between the mainstream Optima and the extra lush K900, especially in terms of style. Tasteful chrome accents, lightning bolt LED running lights, and thoughtful touches like a concave grille and big wheels make the Cadenza seem more upmarket than its badge and price would suggest. Inside, a combination of reserved styling touches, high-quality trim pieces, and optional nappa leather and faux suede upholstery contribute to the Cadenza’s upscale aspirations and pull it off with aplomb.

The 2019 Cadenza carries over from last year with only minor updates to the infotainment system and active safety tech to improve functionality.

A 3.3-liter V-6 is the only engine option and is mated exclusively to an 8-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. With 290 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque, this humble power plant won’t give many luxury sedans a run for their money but does provide quiet and refined confidence for more relaxed driving. As this sedan is comfort-oriented, handling characteristics are soft at best, but the steering system surprises with more heft than one would expect.

An almost full-size sedan interior fits five adults comfortably, and both front and rear passengers will find plenty of space throughout. Optional diamond-quilted leather on top trims turns up the luxury, but even the base model comes with standard power-adjustable leather seats, a big trunk, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth. Some features available on true luxury sedans such as massaging seats are absent on even top-tier Cadenzas, but we’re not complaining considering this Kia is half the price of many equivalent luxury sedans.

While the federal government hasn’t crash-tested the Cadenza, it does receive a Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS and can be optioned with active safety technologies like automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.

The Cadenza’s sole powertrain returns middling fuel economy, rated by the EPA at 20 mpg city, 27 highway, and 23 combined. Unlike many big-buck sedans, regular gasoline can be used with the V-6.