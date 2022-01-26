What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Jeep Wrangler? What does it compare to?

It’s an original: the Wrangler’s a two- or four-door convertible SUV that telegraphs America from every knob in its tires. It’s competition for the newly reborn Ford Bronco, and also for the Toyota 4Runner.

Is the 2022 Jeep Wrangler a good SUV?

Review continues below

We give the Wrangler a TCC Rating of 5.4 out of 10. It’s not meant for on-road cruising, and our rating system favors that. It’s spectacular off-road when equipped the right way, even as it faces its first real rival in decades in the Bronco. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Jeep Wrangler?

A 7.0-inch touchscreen joins the Sport and Sport S, except on two-door Sport models; Saharas and Rubicons get an 8.4-inch touchscreen. Rubicons also get an option for a 4.88 axle with a 100:1 crawl ratio.

The Wrangler’s an instantly recognized icon of the automotive world. If you don’t know what it looks like, check out some “M*A*S*H*” reruns on Hulu and get back to us. It’s remarkable how much of that military jeep’s character has carried over to present day—on the outside, at least. Inside, a wash of touchscreen pixels, power-operated conveniences, and even leather upholstery try to elevate the Wrangler out of the trenches.

Base Wranglers come with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 285-hp V-6; one of the pair belongs in a museum. That manual’s better swapped out for a marvelous 8-speed automatic—and though the V-6 isn’t bad, Jeep’s newer turbo-4 or even its brand-new plug-in hybrid powertrain make even more sense as the tactical uses of the Wrangler are explored. For the ultimate off-road machine, many Jeepers will turn to the optional turbodiesel, for its locomotive low-end grunt. Equipped with the right Dana axles, locking differentials, 33-inch tires, and skid plates, the Wrangler Rubicon can find places on the map that haven’t been touched in years, but its attention wanders on the interstates, where a bouncy ride and vague steering have improved on past generations, but still lag nearly every passenger vehicle sold today.

The same holds true for safety, where the Wrangler scored a low three-star side-impact rating in incomplete federal testing. Automatic emergency braking costs extra. Still.

How much does the 2022 Jeep Wrangler cost?

It’s $31,320 (including a $1,595 destination fee) for a two-door Sport with no air conditioning, no power windows or locks, and a tiny 5.0-inch audio display. The $42,045 Sahara four-door gets 18-inch wheels and an 8.4-inch touchscreen, and can be configured with the plug-in drivetrain. We’d recommend it with extra-cost automatic emergency braking if you commute in the Wrangler; otherwise, the $42,095 Rubicon is where the off-road party starts. Bring a wallet.

Where is the 2022 Jeep Wrangler made?

In Toledo, Ohio.