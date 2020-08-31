The 2021 Jeep Wrangler SUV doesn’t just look cool, it is cool.

The boxy off-roader hasn’t fundamentally changed since our grandparents drove one. Neither have their drapes or dinnerware, but we digress.

It earns a 5.2 TCC Rating, which is a little deceptive. The Wrangler’s right angles are a drag on gas mileage; its value is only slightly better than “bad”; and its off-roadability is second to none, but its on-road comfort is pretty poor. Still, we’d love to have one in the driveway because our ratings system doesn’t factor in cool. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Not much has changed with the Wrangler for this year, which is a phrase that’s almost as old as the Wrangler itself. Offered in Sport, Sport S, Sahara, and Rubicon trim levels with a handful of packages thrown in the middle, the Wrangler is still offered as a two- or four-door SUV. It starts just north of $30,000 and can cost upward of $60,000 in top trims.

Bad news: That’s a modern price for a throwback off-roader.

Good news: At least all of the available powertrains are present-day appropriate.

The base powertrain is also the most common, and it’s good. A 3.6-liter V-6 makes 285 horsepower in the Wrangler and it’s paired to a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic. The next step up is a step down in cylinder count. A 2.0-liter turbo-4 makes 270 hp but more torque and it’s available in every Wrangler (even the off-road Rubicon, where it performs well) paired to an 8-speed automatic, although we like it best in the two-door versions.

A 3.0-liter turbodiesel is a pricey upgrade but offers 442 lb-ft of torque for supreme off-road capability. It’s marginally more efficient than the gas engines, and only available in four-door Wranglers with an 8-speed automatic.

Top off, doors off, sunnies on, is how we like our Wranglers. That’s a different kind of comfortable, we’ll admit, but we’ll take it because the Wrangler doesn’t adhere to most norms. The seats are cushy but not extremely comfortable, and the back seat isn’t all that great. Cargo capacity is limited by your imagination with the roof off, and Wranglers can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Safety scores aren’t yet complete, and what’s in isn’t great. Automatic emergency braking is available, but not standard on any model.

That’s in line with the Wrangler, which asks a lot for its open-air freedom. Base SUVs cost more than $30,000 and don’t offer much in the way of anything: crank windows, no air conditioning, lousy radio. It’s not a far throw to reasonable comfort in Sport S or Sahara models, although they cost a few thousand more than they probably should. Top Rubicon trims have few equals off road with beefy shocks and chunky tires. Swallow hard before cutting a check; all-in the Wrangler can cost about $60,000.