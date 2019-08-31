The 2020 Jeep Wrangler is an all-American icon of an SUV that’s more livable than ever. But that doesn’t mean its capability off road is not without compromise in other areas—on pavement, for a big one.

We give it 5.4 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, the Wrangler gets thorough powertrain updates thanks to mild-hybrid and stop/start technology. Still to come is a version of the 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 available in other Jeeps and Rams. Willys and Freedom Editions return with throwback and military-themed styling cues, and LED headlights are now available on the base Sport model.

The 2020 Wrangler is one of the most recognizable vehicles on the road, and though it’s been recently redesigned, there’s no mistaking it for anything else. Base models look decidedly cheaper than the fancy Sahara or macho Rubicon, but when you can take the roof, doors, and windshield off, who cares what the rest looks like? The interior has seen the biggest design evolution, and that’s a welcome change over the bargain basement cabin from the previous model. Fit and finish is improved, sound deadening increased, and the dash is lowered for a more pleasant experience all around.

A 3.6-liter V-6 comes standard, as does a 6-speed manual transmission and four-wheel drive. Off-road enthusiasts will likely choose this tried-and-true combination, but an 8-speed automatic is available for those who don’t want to (or can’t) row their own. A 2.0-liter turbo-4 is also available for those looking for improved efficiency, and the new (to the Wrangler, at least) 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 will improve torque and likely, fuel economy as well. All engines get an automatic stop/start system, while Sahara models add a mild-hybrid powertrain on the two gas engines; the “eTorque” system uses batteries to help with low-speed acceleration and smoother stop/start operation.

From bare-bones toy to fully-fledged family SUV, the Jeep Wrangler is available in a variety of trim levels with many options, though the base Sport is as spartan as SUVs come. Two-door models are still available in Sport, Sport S, and Rubicon form, but most buyers choose the four-door Wrangler Unlimited. The Rubicon is the most capable Wrangler model yet again with beefier suspension components, bigger tires, locking differentials and disconnecting sway bars, a part-time transfer case, and taller fender flares for even larger tires.

Despite its undeniable charm and capability, the Wrangler manages only average fuel economy even with the help of hybrid tech, and though it’s been out for two years now, the NHTSA and IIHS have yet to fully crash-test it. Some active safety features like adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking are available on most models, and Jeep offers higher-end audio, a choice of fold-away tops, and other luxury touches to the Wrangler.