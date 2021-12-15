2022 Jeep Renegade Preview

Our review of the 2022 Jeep Renegade is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2021 Jeep Renegade if you're interested in purchasing one.
Get a Quick Quote
Specs
Gas Mileage 24 mpg City/32 mpg Hwy
Engine Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4, 1.3 L
EPA Class Small SUV 2WD
Style Name Sport FWD
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
Transmission Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
More Specs »
News

2019 Jeep Renegade, Fiat 500X crossover SUVs recalled for airbag issue
2019 Jeep Renegade, Fiat 500X crossover SUVs recalled for airbag issue
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has recalled about 25,000 2019 Fiat 500X and 2019 Jeep Renegade sub-compact SUV to fix an issue that could prevent their airbags from deploying correctly. According to the information filed with the NHTSA and published last...Read More»
Jeep Renegade and Cherokee recalled for fuel pressure, transmission problems
Jeep Renegade and Cherokee recalled for fuel pressure, transmission problems
Jeep last week issued two separate recalls for a pair of its crossover SUVs, the Jeep Renegade and Jeep Cherokee. The Renegade's recall covers a potential loss of fuel pressure, while the Cherokee's transmission calibration could cause its engine to...Read More»
2017 Jeep Renegade vs. 2017 Chevrolet Trax: Compare Cars
2017 Jeep Renegade vs. 2017 Chevrolet Trax: Compare Cars
Two of the highest-volume new entries in the red-hot subcomapct SUV segment are likely to be the Chevrolet Trax and the Jeep Renegade. Offered by all-American brands, they're smaller than their "compact" siblings, the Chevy Equinox and Jeep...Read More»
More News »
Previous Year Models
2021
2021 Jeep Renegade
5.8
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$22,850 - $30,025
The 2021 Jeep Renegade is the small off-road SUV that doesn’t know how to quit.
2020
2020 Jeep Renegade
5.2
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$22,375 - $28,500
The 2020 Jeep Renegade is a compact crossover SUV that’s full of character and off-road prowess, but it makes many important compromises.
2019
2019 Jeep Renegade
4.8
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$22,275 - $28,145
The 2019 Jeep Renegade’s new engine should help this likable crossover SUV use less fuel.
Inventory
More Inventory »
Looking for other models of the Jeep Renegade?
Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2021 Jeep Renegade against the competition
  • 2021 Chevrolet Trax

    2021 Chevrolet Trax

    4.2
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Ford Ecosport

    2021 Ford Ecosport

    3.5
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Honda HR-V

    2021 Honda HR-V

    5.0
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited, left, and Sport, right

    2021 Subaru Crosstrek

    6.0
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport

    2020 Nissan Rogue Sport

    5.2
    Compare Cars
Compare All Cars