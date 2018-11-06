The 2019 Jeep Renegade is a compact crossover SUV with the chunky details and a boxy shape to drive home the brand’s woodsy heritage. With the Renegade, Jeep persona goes deeper than the surface on rugged Trailhawk trims. It's a capable performer off-road but requires compromises—such as rear space and noisy engine—to everyday usability that make some competitors better choices.

For that we give it a 4.8 out of 10. Its biggest demerit is its poor safety record—mediocre crash test results and limited standard active safety gear hold it back in our ratings scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2019 Renegade receives a new optional engine and last year’s premium 2.4-liter engine becomes the base setup in the lower trims. The new 1.3-liter engine is equipped with a stop-start system and a thoroughly revised (and hopefully improved) 9-speed automatic transmission, but we haven’t driven it yet. We'll update this space when we know more.

The 2019 Renegade wears revised front and rear fascias, new wheel designs, and optional LED headlights and taillights. Adaptive cruise control is newly available and the Renegade can now park itself in certain situations.

The base Renegade Sport’s steel wheels and bare bumpers solidly back-to-basics, but Latitude, Limited, and Trailhawk trims add more features. The popular Latitude trim extends the availability of certain options such as a removable panel roof and 19-inch wheels. The Limited features chrome, larger standard wheels, and leather seating that's heated up front.

The smaller turbocharged engine is standard on the Limited and the Trailhawk, while the rough-sounding 2.4-liter engine comes on Sport and Latitudes.

The Renegade comes standard with front-wheel drive, but there are two all-wheel drive systems available. The Trailhawk receives a version with a simulated low gear, likely enough for most owners considering the rest of the vehicle’s capabilities. Both all-wheel drive versions automatically engage the rear axle when a slip is detected but run in front-wheel drive in most situations to save fuel.

Once underway, the small Jeep handles better than one might expect given its short wheelbase and small overall size. The soft suspension helps daily life in the Renegade. A slight lean during corning are the only notable drawbacks. A more glaring strike against the Renegade is its lack of standard active safety features—automatic emergency braking is a costly option on most trims.