What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer? What does it compare to?

For 2020, Jeep revives its full-size, body-on-frame SUV as the mainstream Wagoneer and the luxurious Grand Wagoneer. The Wagoneer debuted in 1963 and was last sold in the U.S. in 1991. It competes with vehicles such as the Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and Ford Expedition in Wagoneer guise, and the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator in Grand Wagoneer form.

Is the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer a good SUV?

Review continues below

The Wagoneer promises excellent space and capability, and it looks like it will meet or beat any rival for luxury in Grand Wagoneer trim. We haven’t driven it yet, so we’ll reserve final judgment until we do.

What's new for the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer?

The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are new models, and they represent a new sub-brand for Jeep. They ride a new body-on-frame platform that Jeep says is unique from the Ram 1500’s frame. They get premium suspension components, with a multi-link independent rear suspension, a double-wishbone front suspension, and, for the Grand Wagoneer, adaptive dampers and air springs.

The available air suspension can raise the ride height 2 inches or lower it 1.6 inches and even the base suspension has load-leveling rear dampers.

The Wagoneer is about four inches longer than the Chevrolet Tahoe but 10 inches shorter than the Suburban, and Jeep hasn’t said if a long-wheelbase version will arrive to compete with the Suburban.

Large and imposing, the Wagoneer sports a new take on traditional Jeep design with cues from the original. It has the Jeep seven-slot grille, but the grille is shorter than on other models, sits up higher, and is canted forward. The grille flows into thin headlights that wrap around the front fenders. Along the sides, the U-shaped side windows play off the look of the original, and the wheel arches take on the brand’s usual trapezoidal shape. A single line of chrome extends along the shoulder from one side mirror, around the back, to the other side mirror. At the rear, the window gets an upright, squared off shape like the side windows. Wagoneer lettering tops the front grille and Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer lettering adorns the tailgate. No Jeep badges appear on either vehicle.

The look inside is more impressive. Jeep offers up to 75 inches of screens, 45 for front occupants, and the Wagoneer has a decidedly upscale flavor. The dash flows in a chrome-trimmed wing-shape from the center console. A 10.1-inch touchscreen is standard and a 12.0-inch version is available. They go with either a 10.3- or 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and Grand Wagoneer buyers can get a 10.3-inch screen for front passengers. An available 10.1-inch climate control screen at the base of the center stack rounds out the numerous available interfaces up front.

Rear-seat occupants can get dual 10.1-inch entertainment screens and a 10.3-inch climate control screen. The rear entertainment screens and the front passenger screen can stream Amazon FireTV.

The Wagoneer seats eight passengers in standard form and available second-row captain’s chairs cut that to seven. Jeep promises best-in-class second- and third-row leg room, third-row head room, and rear cargo capacity. That doesn’t take into account long-wheelbase rivals such as the Chevrolet Suburban or Ford Expedition Max.

All Wagoneers offer plenty of power thanks to a pair of V-8s. The Wagoneer is motivated by a 5.7-liter V-8 that makes 392 hp and 404 lb-ft of torque. It’s aided by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that can add 130 lb-ft of torque. The Grand Wagoneer gets a 6.4-liter V-8 that churns out 471 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque. It’s found in many SRT models, but here it’s tuned to be smooth and quiet. Jeep hasn’t shared fuel-economy ratings for either engine yet, but has said the Wagoneer can tow up to 10,000 lbs.

Both engines will use an 8-speed automatic transmission that will send power to one of three four-wheel-drive systems, Quadra Trac I, Quadra Trac II, or Quadra Drive II. The base system has a 40:60 front-to-rear torque split and a mechanical limited-slip rear differential. The top system has an electronic limited-slip differential, a 2-speed transfer case with a 48:1 crawl ratio, and offers torque splits between 50:50 and 35:65. The two top systems also come with a Selec-Terrain system to adjust vehicle systems for the driving surface.

How much does the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer cost?

Jeep is offering the Wagoneer in Series I, Series II, and Series III models with a starting price of $59,690 with an expected $1,695 destination charge. The Grand Wagoneer starts at $86,995, and comes in the same trim levels, plus a blacked-out Obsidian model.

A complete list of standard equipment has not yet been shared, but we do know that the base Wagoneer will come with nappa leather upholstery, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, the Uconnect 5 infotainment system with over-the-air updates, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, at least eight USB ports, and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Available features will include 24-way seat adjustments with massage, heated and cooled seats, Palermo leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, adjustable pedals, a power-adjustable steering column, 19- and 23-speaker McIntosh audio systems, and 22-inch wheels.

Standard and available safety features include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, night vision, and a surround-view camera system.

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer goes on sale this summer.

Where is the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer made?

In Warren, Michigan.