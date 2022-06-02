Likes
- Big and roomy
- High-end luxury
- Powerful
- Lots of towing capacity
- Loaded with features
Dislikes
- Pricey
- Doesn’t go easy on gas
- Ponderous in tight quarters
- A little too late?
Buying tip
The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer sets new standards for American luxury backed up by power and capability.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer? What does it compare to?
For 2022, Jeep revives its full-size, body-on-frame SUV as the mainstream Wagoneer and the luxurious Grand Wagoneer. The Wagoneer debuted in 1963 and was last sold in the U.S. in 1991. It competes with vehicles such as the Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and Ford Expedition in Wagoneer guise, and the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator in Grand Wagoneer form.
Is the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer a good SUV?
The Wagoneer has excellent space, power, and capability, and it sets a new standard for American luxury in Grand Wagoneer trim. Its TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10 is hindered by poor fuel economy.
What's new for the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer?
The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are new models, and they represent a new sub-brand for Jeep. They ride on a new body-on-frame platform that Jeep says is unique from the Ram 1500’s frame. They get premium suspension components, with a multi-link independent rear suspension, a double-wishbone front suspension, and, for the Grand Wagoneer, adaptive dampers and air springs.
The available air suspension can raise the ride height 2.0 inches or lower it 1.6 inches and even the base suspension has load-leveling rear dampers.
The Wagoneer extends about four inches longer than the Chevrolet Tahoe, but it’s about 10 inches shorter than the Suburban, and Jeep hasn’t said if a long-wheelbase version will arrive to compete with the Suburban.
The Wagoneer applies traditional Jeep cues to the full-size SUV. A forward-canted seven-slot grille sits high up front, flanked by headlights that flow from it and into the front fenders. The sides sport upright windows shaped like those of the original Grand Wagoneer and signature trapezoidal wheel cutouts that drape nicely around big tires on 20- or 22-inch wheels. The rear end features an upright window with a squared-off shape, and copious chrome trim adds a luxurious look. Model name scripts, but not Jeep scripts, adorn the exterior.
Inside, the Wagoneer combines technology with luxury. A wing-shaped dash sports up to three screens, plus a screen at the base of the center console in Grand Wagoneers. Rear occupants can get three screens of their own for up to 75 inches of digital displays. Leather upholstery comes standard, and Jeep offers it in diamond-quilted Palermo leather. Contrast piping adorns the seats on high-end models, and contrast stitching highlights many wrapped surfaces.
The Wagoneer seats eight passengers in standard form and available second-row captain’s chairs cut that to seven. All three rows boast excellent space, and cargo capacity abounds.
All Wagoneers offer plenty of power thanks to a pair of V-8s. The Wagoneer is motivated by a 5.7-liter V-8 that makes 392 hp and 404 lb-ft of torque. It’s aided by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that can add 130 lb-ft. The Grand Wagoneer gets a 6.4-liter V-8 that churns out 471 hp and 455 lb-ft. It’s found in many SRT models, but here it’s tuned to be smooth and quiet. Fuel economy is bad, with an EPA-rated 18 mpg at best, but the Wagoneer can tow up to 10,000 lb.
Both engines use an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to one of three four-wheel-drive systems, Quadra Trac I, Quadra Trac II, or Quadra Drive II. The base system has a 40/60 front-to-rear torque split and a mechanical limited-slip rear differential. The top system has an electronic limited-slip differential, a 2-speed transfer case with a 48:1 crawl ratio, and offers torque splits between 50/50 and 35/65.
How much does the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer cost?
Jeep offers the Wagoneer in Series II and Series III models with a starting price of $69,690. A Series I late arrival will cut the starting price to $59,590. The Grand Wagoneer starts at $86,995, tops out at $105,690, and comes in the same trim levels, plus a blacked-out Obsidian model.
The Wagoneer Series II comes standard with 12-way power-adjustable front seats with heating and cooling, 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch center touchscreen, navigation, nappa leather upholstery, satellite radio, a 9-speaker Alpine audio system, remote start, 20-inch alloy wheels, and memory for the driver’s seat, mirrors, and power tilt/telescoping steering wheel. Four-wheel drive tacks on another $3,000.
Standard and available safety features include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, night vision, and a surround-view camera system.
The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer goes on sale this summer.
Where is the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer made?
In Warren, Michigan.
2022 Jeep Wagoneer
Styling
A beautiful and luxurious interior softens the Wagoneer’s awkwardly brawny exterior.
Is the Jeep Wagoneer a good-looking car?
The exterior look may turn off some, but the Wagoneer is large and imposing like a full-size SUV should be. We rate it a 7 out of 10 for styling with two extra points for its exceptional interior.
The Wagoneer sports a new take on traditional Jeep design with cues from the original. The traditional Jeep seven-slot grille is shorter than on other models, sits up higher, and cants forward. The grille flows into thin headlights that wrap around the front fenders, and a full-size air intake and fog lights sit below it. Along the sides, the U-shaped side windows play off the look of the original, and the wheel arches take on the brand’s usual trapezoidal shape. A single line of chrome extends along the shoulder from one side mirror, around the back, to the other side mirror. At the rear, the window gets an upright, squared off shape like the side windows. Wagoneer lettering tops the front grille and Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer lettering adorns the tailgate. No Jeep badges appear on either vehicle.
The look inside is more impressive. Jeep offers up to 75 inches of screens, including 45 inches for front occupants, and the Wagoneer has a decidedly upscale flavor. The dash flows in a chrome-trimmed wing-shape from the center console, and Grand Cherokees get beautiful wrapped and stitched surfaces on the dash, door panels, and center console. Digital screens for the instrument panel and infotainment system are augmented by an available 10.3-inch screen for the front passenger. An available 10.1-inch climate control screen at the base of the center stack rounds out the numerous available interfaces up front.
2022 Jeep Wagoneer
Performance
The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer offers strong engines and a smooth ride but clumsy moves.
Big and brawny, the Jeep Wagoneer lumbers around corners, but it also smooths out bumps, accelerates swiftly, and tows big loads. We rate it a 7 for performance.
Is the Jeep Wagoneer 4WD?
The Wagoneer comes standard with rear-wheel drive, and offers full-time four-wheel drive with and without low-range gearing. The top of three four-wheel-drive systems, which comes standard on Grand Wagoneers, adds an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential.
How fast is the Jeep Wagoneer?
The Wagoneer weighs between 5,950 and 6,460 lb, but it manages quick 0-60 mph times thanks to a pair of big V-8s. Wagoneers get a 5.7-liter V-8 that makes 391 hp and 404 lb-ft of torque aided by a 48-volt mild hybrid system that can add another 130 lb-ft during takeoff. It pushes the Wagoneer from 0-60 mph in 7.3 seconds, according to Jeep, while sounding a muscular American growl. Power comes on strong, and the 8-speed automatic transmission delivers smooth shifts to keep the engine in its power band.
Grand Wagoneers trade up to the 6.4-liter V-8 used in Jeep and Dodge SRT models. It kicks out 471 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque, launches the big SUV from 0-60 mph in a muscular 6.0 seconds, and bellows with a deeper voice during acceleration.
Both engines sit within a body-on-frame structure that shares its front cradle with the Ram 1500. Jeep engineers developed the rest for the Wagoneer, including a rear section that accommodates a five-link independent suspension. Steel springs and load-leveling rear dampers come standard, and the Wagoneer Series III and all Grand Wagoneers get air springs that can raise the ground clearance by 2.0 inches up to a maximum height of 10.0 inches and lower it by 1.6 inches for easier egress and ingress.
The air suspension and adaptive dampers control the big SUV’s size and weight well, but it’s still cumbersome and slow-footed like other full-size body-on-frame monsters. Slow but direct steering sends it on a sure path, and bumps and ruts can rarely pound through to occupants.
The stout engine, transmission, and frame give the Wagoneer a class-leading 10,000 lb of towing capacity, and a 7,000-lb horse trailer we pulled proved little challenge.
The air suspension teams with the three available four-wheel-drive systems to unlock some off-road ability as well. A 2-speed transfer case on the top two 4WD systems enables a 48:1 crawl ratio to help the SUV scrabble up rock outcroppings and dirt hills, and the additional ride height lets it clear many off-road obstacles. Three of the five traction control programs—Mud/Sand, Rocks, and Snow—also help the big beast keep going when the surface gets slick or uneven.
2022 Jeep Wagoneer
Comfort & Quality
The Wagoneer sets a new standard for American interior luxury in top trim and every seat is comfortable.
The Grand Wagoneer sets a new benchmark for American luxury, and the Wagoneer is no slouch in terms of interior quality. The Wagoneer family offers great space for passengers in all three rows of seats, and has loads of cargo space. These strengths earn the Wagoneer a perfect 10 for comfort and quality.
A full-size SUV, the Wagoneer offers seating for eight passengers, or seven with captain’s chairs standard in Grand Wagoneers and optional in Wagoneers. The front seats come standard with 12-way power adjustments, plus heating and cooling, and they have sprawl-out space for both front occupants. The Wagoneer is wide enough to make second- and third-row occupants comfortable, and the third row offers more thigh support than we’ve experienced in any SUV.
The Wagoneer also offers lots of cargo space. It has 27.4 cubic feet behind the third row, which beats the Chevy Tahoe and Ford Expedition. The Tahoe barely tops the Wagoneer’s 70.9 cubic feet behind the second row, and its 122.9 cubic feet behind the first row beats the Wagoneer’s 116.7 cubic feet, but they’re all very roomy.
The Grand Wagoneer moves to the top of the class for interior quality. It’s wrapped in leather and wood, accented by contrast stitching and seat piping, assembled with care, and it’s all offset by a bank of screens that extends to 75 inches when decked out. The Wagoneer lacks some of the wrapping and stitching, but it’s still awash in soft-touch surfaces.
2022 Jeep Wagoneer
Safety
As we await crash-test scores, take comfort in the Wagoneer’s size and useful set of safety features.
How safe is the Jeep Wagoneer?
The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer has not been crash tested, but it comes standard with a healthy set of safety features and offers several more. Given its large size, it also enjoys a physics advantage over smaller vehicles in the case of an accident.
Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and front and rear park assist. Also available are a surround-view camera system, automatic parking, automatic high beams, a driver-attention monitor, traffic sign recognition, a rear-seat camera monitor, night vision, a system that prevents turning against oncoming traffic at a stop light, and a system that handles steering, braking, and acceleration in some highway conditions as long as drivers keep their hands on the wheel.
2022 Jeep Wagoneer
Features
Every Wagoneer is well equipped and top models are technological marvels.
Jeep charges a lot for the Wagoneer and even more for the Grand Wagoneer, but they both come with a lot of features, offer plenty of options, and get excellent infotainment systems. We rate them a 8 out of 10 for features.
The Wagoneer comes in Series II and Series III trim, while the Grand Wagoneer has the Series I, Series II, Obsidian, and Series III trim levels.
The Wagoneer Series I costs $59,690, but it’s coming out later and Jeep hasn’t released the standard equipment list. That makes the Wagoneer Series II the base vehicle for now. It runs $69,690 and comes with a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch center touchscreen, three-zone automatic climate control, nappa leather upholstery, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, heated and cooled front seats, eight USB ports, a 115-volt power outlet, satellite radio, a 9-speaker Alpine audio system, navigation, remote start, 20-inch alloy wheels, and memory for the driver’s seat, mirrors, and power tilt/telescoping steering wheel. Four-wheel drive adds $3,000.
Which Jeep Wagoneer should I buy?
We recommend the $74,690 Wagoneer Series III that adds heated second-row seats, a four-wheel air suspension, and a head-up display. Buyers should also spend the $3,000 for its four-wheel-drive system, which adds a 2-speed transfer case.
How much is a fully loaded 2022 Jeep Wagoneer?
At the top of the lineup, the $105,690 Grand Wagoneer Series III gets the front passenger touchscreen, quilted Palermo leather upholstery, a digital rearview mirror, cooled second-row seats, a front console cooler, a 23-speaker McIntosh audio system, four-wheel drive with an electronic limited-slip rear differential, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.1-inch center touchscreen, four-zone automatic climate control, 24-way power-adjustable front seats, roof rails, 22-inch wheels, and a host of additional safety features.
Jeep Wagoneer infotainment
The Wagoneer features Jeep’s Uconnect 5 infotainment system, which offers faster speeds and more functionality than previous Uconnect systems that have been among our favorites. Not only that, but buyers can get rear seat entertainment and a front passenger screen that can control some infotainment functions and send navigation destinations to the main screen.
The system uses a large 10.1-inch standard touchscreen, and Grand Wagoneers get a 12.1-inch version. While it’s five times faster than Uconnect 4, it also has much more functionality, and we experienced some lag when switching between functions. Drivers can configure tiles and widgets on the screen to bring common commands to the forefront.
Jeep offers front and rear comfort screens to separate out climate controls, and also offers an infotainment screen for the front passenger. It can’t be seen from the driver’s seat, and it can control some infotainment functions, send navigation destinations to the center screen, and stream Amazon Fire TV and smartphone feeds.
2022 Jeep Wagoneer
Fuel Economy
With two V-8s and three tons to push around, the Wagoneer guzzles fuel.
Is the Jeep Wagoneer good on gas?
No. A three-ton beast with V-8 power, the Wagoneer drinks fuel. We rate it a 3 based on the four-wheel-drive Wagoneer’s 15 mpg city, 20 highway, 17 combined ratings.
Opt for rear-wheel drive, and the Wagoneer gets ratings of 16/22/18 mpg.
With its larger V-8, the Grand Wagoneer gets 13/18/15 mpg and only comes with four-wheel drive.