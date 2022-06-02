What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer? What does it compare to?

For 2022, Jeep revives its full-size, body-on-frame SUV as the mainstream Wagoneer and the luxurious Grand Wagoneer. The Wagoneer debuted in 1963 and was last sold in the U.S. in 1991. It competes with vehicles such as the Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and Ford Expedition in Wagoneer guise, and the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator in Grand Wagoneer form.

Is the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer a good SUV?

Review continues below

The Wagoneer has excellent space, power, and capability, and it sets a new standard for American luxury in Grand Wagoneer trim. Its TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10 is hindered by poor fuel economy.

What's new for the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer?

The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are new models, and they represent a new sub-brand for Jeep. They ride on a new body-on-frame platform that Jeep says is unique from the Ram 1500’s frame. They get premium suspension components, with a multi-link independent rear suspension, a double-wishbone front suspension, and, for the Grand Wagoneer, adaptive dampers and air springs.

The available air suspension can raise the ride height 2.0 inches or lower it 1.6 inches and even the base suspension has load-leveling rear dampers.

The Wagoneer extends about four inches longer than the Chevrolet Tahoe, but it’s about 10 inches shorter than the Suburban, and Jeep hasn’t said if a long-wheelbase version will arrive to compete with the Suburban.

The Wagoneer applies traditional Jeep cues to the full-size SUV. A forward-canted seven-slot grille sits high up front, flanked by headlights that flow from it and into the front fenders. The sides sport upright windows shaped like those of the original Grand Wagoneer and signature trapezoidal wheel cutouts that drape nicely around big tires on 20- or 22-inch wheels. The rear end features an upright window with a squared-off shape, and copious chrome trim adds a luxurious look. Model name scripts, but not Jeep scripts, adorn the exterior.

Inside, the Wagoneer combines technology with luxury. A wing-shaped dash sports up to three screens, plus a screen at the base of the center console in Grand Wagoneers. Rear occupants can get three screens of their own for up to 75 inches of digital displays. Leather upholstery comes standard, and Jeep offers it in diamond-quilted Palermo leather. Contrast piping adorns the seats on high-end models, and contrast stitching highlights many wrapped surfaces.

The Wagoneer seats eight passengers in standard form and available second-row captain’s chairs cut that to seven. All three rows boast excellent space, and cargo capacity abounds.

All Wagoneers offer plenty of power thanks to a pair of V-8s. The Wagoneer is motivated by a 5.7-liter V-8 that makes 392 hp and 404 lb-ft of torque. It’s aided by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that can add 130 lb-ft. The Grand Wagoneer gets a 6.4-liter V-8 that churns out 471 hp and 455 lb-ft. It’s found in many SRT models, but here it’s tuned to be smooth and quiet. Fuel economy is bad, with an EPA-rated 18 mpg at best, but the Wagoneer can tow up to 10,000 lb.

Both engines use an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to one of three four-wheel-drive systems, Quadra Trac I, Quadra Trac II, or Quadra Drive II. The base system has a 40/60 front-to-rear torque split and a mechanical limited-slip rear differential. The top system has an electronic limited-slip differential, a 2-speed transfer case with a 48:1 crawl ratio, and offers torque splits between 50/50 and 35/65.

How much does the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer cost?

Jeep offers the Wagoneer in Series II and Series III models with a starting price of $69,690. A Series I late arrival will cut the starting price to $59,590. The Grand Wagoneer starts at $86,995, tops out at $105,690, and comes in the same trim levels, plus a blacked-out Obsidian model.

The Wagoneer Series II comes standard with 12-way power-adjustable front seats with heating and cooling, 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch center touchscreen, navigation, nappa leather upholstery, satellite radio, a 9-speaker Alpine audio system, remote start, 20-inch alloy wheels, and memory for the driver’s seat, mirrors, and power tilt/telescoping steering wheel. Four-wheel drive tacks on another $3,000.

Standard and available safety features include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, night vision, and a surround-view camera system.

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer goes on sale this summer.

Where is the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer made?

In Warren, Michigan.