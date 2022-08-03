Likes
- Appealing 4xe plug-in hybrid
- Solid gas engine choices
- Sublime ride
- Refined cabin
- Lots of features
Dislikes
- Mega pricey
- Front-passenger screen seems silly
- Overlap with the Wagoneer
- Some quirky styling touches
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a balanced, appealing choice but the myriad engine and trim levels complicate the process.
What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee? What does it compare to?
The Grand Cherokee is a two- or three-row SUV that can be cross-shopped against a huge range of SUVs including the Volvo XC90, Toyota 4Runner, and Honda Pilot.
Is the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee a good SUV?
The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee is an appealing choice with merits ranging from its comfortable ride, its strong engines, and its classy interior to its extensive lineup. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee?
After last year’s redesign, the Grand Cherokee rolls into 2023 with few major changes. The off-road Trailhawk version now comes only in 4xe plug-in hybrid form, while Jeep has made a 10.1-inch touchscreen and premium audio more widely available.
The Grand Cherokee comes in two lengths: standard and extended-wheelbase L. The former offers seating for five, while the L adds a third-row bench to seat seven and a little more cargo space. All share the same basic styling with an evolutionary look that is clean, crisp, and should age well, though some rivals can be more exciting to behold.
Under the hood, a 293-hp 3.6-liter V-6 is standard, while some versions offer a more muscular (but thirstier) 5.7-liter V-8. The 4xe ups the ante by pairing a turbo-4 with electric motors and a big battery for 375 hp and up to 25 miles of all-electric driving before the gas engine kicks over. Other versions are thirstier, so figure around 21 mpg combined with the V-6 and just 17 mpg combined with the V-8.
An 8-speed automatic transmission shuffles power to the wheels. Rear-wheel-drive is standard on some versions, while several four-wheel-drive systems are available. It takes unlocking the costly Trailhawk trim for skid plates, tow hooks, and chunky tires that turn the Grand Cherokee into a real four-wheeler, though.
Inside, the modern cabin has an appealing design and both the standard 8.4-inch touchscreen and the optional 10.1-inch setup have an excellent interface as well as standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
Other standard tech includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors. A Level 2 driver-assistance system allows for more relaxed highway driving, though it’s not a hands-off setup like General Motors’ Super Cruise.
The 2023 Grand Cherokee has yet to be crash tested by the NHTSA or the IIHS.
How much does the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee cost?
In base Laredo form, the Grand Cherokee now crests $40,000, including a whopping $1,795 destination fee.
We’d spend up for the Limited at around $50,000, though you’ll have to jump to the 4xe powertrain to get the most off-road-capable version.
Where is the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee made?
In Detroit, Michigan.
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Styling
The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee casts a dashing profile, even in long-wheelbase form.
Is the Jeep Grand Cherokee a good-looking car?
We like its blocky, chunky lines inside and out well enough to rate the 2023 Grand Cherokee at 8 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
The latest incarnation of the Grand Cherokee’s ever-evolving shape doesn’t stray too far from its 1993 model-year roots, even in two-tone guise. The grille now tilts inward rather than outward, but the look is unmistakably Jeep SUV. The upright windshield is flanked by narrow roof pillars, and the roof continues rearward to gently slope into the tailgate. Narrow taillights with a mere flicker of red trim give the rear end of the Grand Cherokee a modern look.
Trailhawk aside, there’s not much differentiation between trim levels. Laredos have the 18-inch wheels, Altitudes swap in blacked-out trim, and the Summit trim has the most chrome. But those are minor details at best.
It’s just as nice inside, though the optional second screen for the passenger seems a little gimmicky. Isn’t off-roading supposed to be about getting away from screens?
The wing-shape dash wears an 8.4-inch touchscreen on base versions, while a bright 10.1-inch display is widely available. It takes stepping up to higher trims to unlock more interesting interior hues such as tan or brown, however.
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Performance
The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers tremendous on- and off-road flexibility.
Is the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD?
It can be, but you’ll have to shop carefully to get one ready for serious off-road use.
Only a few versions of the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee offer a two-speed transfer case with a low range for slow-speed going. The base Quadra-Trac 1 setup is essentially an all-wheel-drive system that requires no driver intervention. Upgrading to Quadra-Trac 2 adds low range, while the Quadra-Drive 2 system swaps in an electronic limited-slip differential for the best overall traction regardless of terrain.
How fast is the Jeep Grand Cherokee?
Three versions of the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee offer differing performance. We land on our 7 out of 10 based on decent acceleration from the base engine and an excellent ride quality.
The base V-6 puts 293 hp to the wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission, which is enough for a 7.5-second 0-60 mph zip. Step up to the optional V-8 and its 357 hp means slightly quicker acceleration but a whole lot more passing muscle, plus a bump in the tow rating from 6,200 to 7,200 lb.
The 4xe powertrain pairs a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with two electric motors for a healthy 375 hp and 470 lb-ft. The setup is good for 25 miles of electric-only range on a full charge before the gas engine kicks over, though its 6,000-pound tow rating is lower than other variants.
In practice, the hybrid powertrain is an adept setup. Various drive modes let the operator tap into battery power as needed, whether for low-speed driving or off-roading. Figure somewhere around three hours for a full charge on a Level 2 charer.
Underneath, the Grand Cherokee’s independent suspension can be augmented with air springs that lift it up at the tap of a button or lower it for easier access and improved high-speed aerodynamics. Ride quality is stellar no matter what’s underneath, and well-weighted steering adds to a fairly sporty feel. The Grand Cherokee L’s slightly longer wheelbase and softer suspension tuning give it the edge in plushness, even with the 20-inch wheel option.
In Trailhawk guise, the Grand Cherokee’s suspension can rise to as much as 11.3 inches of ground clearance, though doing so means less wheel droop for off-road articulation. Skid plates, traction control modes, and big tow hooks give it proper off-road credentials, though.
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Comfort & Quality
The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee boasts a spectacular cabin.
Available in short- and long-wheelbase variants, the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee knows how to pamper occupants and their luggage. It scores a 9 on the TCC scale thanks to its comfortable seats, good second-row leg room, impressive cargo space, and overall refinement.
The base Grand Cherokee stretches about 194 inches long, while the Grand Cherokee L is 10.0 inches longer overall, with that extra girth allocated about 50/50 between third-row space and cargo room.
Most versions have power-adjustable front seats with heating. Standard cloth can be swapped out for several grades of leather. Row two is spacious regardless of overall length, though Grand Cherokee L versions offer true stretch-out room. The L’s third-row bench can even accommodate adults in a pinch.
Cargo ranges from about 38 cubic feet behind the rear bench and a maximum of 71 cubes in the short-wheelbase model to 17.2 cubic feet behind row three, 46.2 cubes behind row two, and nearly 85 cubes overall in the Grand Cherokee L.
Even the base Laredo has a nice feel inside, but higher-end versions start adding in real wood trim, stitched surfaces, and beautiful leather. They’re not quite Range Rovers, but they’re not that pricey either.
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Safety
The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes with good driver-assist features, but lacks crash-test ratings.
How safe is the Jeep Grand Cherokee?
We don’t have enough data to rate it yet. Once the IIHS and the NHTSA smack the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee into walls, we’ll update this space.
Standard fare includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and rear parking sensors. Optional driver-assist features are automatic parking, front parking sensors, a surround-view camera system, and a highway driving assistant that lets the driver rest their hands for a spell and keeps the Jeep centered in its lane at speed.
Outward visibility is fairly good for a modern SUV, even in the bigger Grand Cherokee L.
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Features
While far from cheap, the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee is well-outfitted at every level.
A wide range of trim levels and individual options help ensure that there’s a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee for every budget—every big budget, that is.
Starting from average, we add points for standard equipment, a great infotainment system, and the large number of configurations available. That brings us to an 8.
The base Grand Cherokee Laredo costs a hefty $40,800 to start, and adding four-wheel drive nudges that to nearly $43,000. Any paint color other than white costs $400 more.
With those expectations in check, however, the Grand Cherokee Laredo comes reasonably well-equipped, with plenty of crash-avoidance tech, 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.3-inch digital display in the instrument cluster, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen for infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
The long-wheelbase Grand Cherokee L costs $2,000 more regardless of trim level. A 3-year/36,000-mile warranty is bolstered by three years of scheduled maintenance.
The lineup climbs quickly from the Laredo.
Which Jeep Grand Cherokee should I buy?
We think the Limited trim level offers the best balance between value and features at about $50,000 with four-wheel drive. Its leather seats, 10.1-inch screen, and power tailgate seem worth the upgrade to us.
That said, if you plan to use your Grand Cherokee off-road, the Trailhawk version is offered only with the 4xe powertrain. Figure upward of $65,000 for one.
How much is a fully loaded Jeep Grand Cherokee?
The Summit trim level easily crests $70,000 with options.
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Fuel Economy
With the 4xe powertrain, the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee can be fairly fuel efficient.
Is the Jeep Grand Cherokee good on gas?
That depends on what’s underhood. The most popular 3.6-liter V-6 serves as the basis for our 2 out of 10 rating. It scores 19 mpg city, 26 highway, 21 combined with rear-wheel drive and a smidge lower with four-wheel drive.
Adding the 5.7-liter V-8 means a heftier fuel bill: figure 17 mpg combined regardless of drive wheels.
The Grand Cherokee 4xe, meanwhile, rates 23 mpg combined on gas only and offers up to 25 miles of all-electric range. That’s not great in the grand scheme of SUVs, but it could mean tailpipe emissions-free commuting.