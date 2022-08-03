What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee? What does it compare to?

The Grand Cherokee is a two- or three-row SUV that can be cross-shopped against a huge range of SUVs including the Volvo XC90, Toyota 4Runner, and Honda Pilot.

Is the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee a good SUV?

The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee is an appealing choice with merits ranging from its comfortable ride, its strong engines, and its classy interior to its extensive lineup. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

After last year’s redesign, the Grand Cherokee rolls into 2023 with few major changes. The off-road Trailhawk version now comes only in 4xe plug-in hybrid form, while Jeep has made a 10.1-inch touchscreen and premium audio more widely available.

The Grand Cherokee comes in two lengths: standard and extended-wheelbase L. The former offers seating for five, while the L adds a third-row bench to seat seven and a little more cargo space. All share the same basic styling with an evolutionary look that is clean, crisp, and should age well, though some rivals can be more exciting to behold.

Under the hood, a 293-hp 3.6-liter V-6 is standard, while some versions offer a more muscular (but thirstier) 5.7-liter V-8. The 4xe ups the ante by pairing a turbo-4 with electric motors and a big battery for 375 hp and up to 25 miles of all-electric driving before the gas engine kicks over. Other versions are thirstier, so figure around 21 mpg combined with the V-6 and just 17 mpg combined with the V-8.

An 8-speed automatic transmission shuffles power to the wheels. Rear-wheel-drive is standard on some versions, while several four-wheel-drive systems are available. It takes unlocking the costly Trailhawk trim for skid plates, tow hooks, and chunky tires that turn the Grand Cherokee into a real four-wheeler, though.

Inside, the modern cabin has an appealing design and both the standard 8.4-inch touchscreen and the optional 10.1-inch setup have an excellent interface as well as standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Other standard tech includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors. A Level 2 driver-assistance system allows for more relaxed highway driving, though it’s not a hands-off setup like General Motors’ Super Cruise.

The 2023 Grand Cherokee has yet to be crash tested by the NHTSA or the IIHS.

How much does the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee cost?

In base Laredo form, the Grand Cherokee now crests $40,000, including a whopping $1,795 destination fee.

We’d spend up for the Limited at around $50,000, though you’ll have to jump to the 4xe powertrain to get the most off-road-capable version.

Where is the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee made?

In Detroit, Michigan.