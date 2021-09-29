What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a five-seat SUV while the related Grand Cherokee L lengthens the SUV to fit a third row for seven seats of passengers. The five-seater competes with the Chevy Blazer, Ford Edge, and Honda Passport, while the seven-seater rivals the Chevy Traverse, Ford Explorer, and Honda Pilot. Top Overland and Summit trims compete with premium crossover SUVs from Acura, Infiniti, and Lincoln.

Is the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee a good SUV?

The Jeep Grand Cherokee has earned TCC’s Best SUV to Buy in four of the past five years, and it’s been one of the top SUVs in the class since it launched in 1992. Though promising, we’ll withhold our judgment of the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee until we drive it later this year. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

The redesigned Grand Cherokee comes loaded with new standard safety and convenience features, more interior space, and a complete makeover. The biggest change comes from the introduction of the 4xe plug-in hybrid model and return of the Trailhawk off-road variant.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe shares the running gear of the Wrangler 4xe, with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 and a pair of motor generators powered by a 17-kwh battery pack. One motor replaces the starter, and the other integrates with an 8-speed automatic transmission used with all engine options. Total output of the 4xe rates highest in the lineup at 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque, and the electric power provides 25 miles of range. With both gas and electric power, Jeep estimates an EPA-rated equivalency of 57 mpg combined. Jeep says the 4xe can tow 6,000 lb, which is on the higher side for this class.

For greater towing needs or the desire for deep engine thrum, Jeep still offers the 357-hp 5.7-liter V-8 that makes 390 lb-ft. It tows up to 7,200 lb. Both the 4xe and V-8 come with four-wheel drive only. The base engine remains the same 3.6-liter V-6. It makes 293 hp and 260 lb-ft, and comes with rear-wheel drive or available four-wheel drive. There are three four-wheel-drive systems to choose from, all with an active transfer case for improved low-speed grip.

The Trailhawk model is available with any engine choice, including the 4xe, and comes with an uprated four-wheel-drive system called Quadra-Drive II with an electronic limited-slip rear differential. An air suspension provides up to 11.3 inches of ground clearance for improved approach, departure, and breakover angles, and the Trailhawk can ford up to 24 inches. A sway-bar disconnect enhances the off-road experience. Jeep’s Selec-Speed Control serves as an enhanced version of hill descent and ascent control, by automatically modulating throttle and braking in 4LO. The Trailhawk has 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, steel skid plates, red tow hooks, and an integrated off-road camera.

The Grand Cherokee gets swole for the 2022 model year, with a more pronounced lower front fascia that appears to both broaden the width and raise the vertical profile despite the small seven-slot upper grille. Jeep says the new front-end design allows for radar, sensors, and other driver-assist systems, while active grille shutters, a rear roof spoiler, and other aero enhancements help with efficiency. The roofline and beltline have been lowered, and down low, a wider track ends with up to 21-inch wheels.

Inside, updates follow the path of the 2021 Grand Cherokee L, but with five seats in two rows instead of seven in three rows. A new center console layout has updated switches and more storage space to fit two wireless phones on a wireless smartphone charger. Screens abound, including one for the front passenger only and an available rear entertainment center.

Jeep equips the 2022 Grand Cherokee with more standard safety features than many competitors. It includes automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, parking assist, and adaptive cruise control that automatically restarts from a stop. Options include a night-vision camera, surround-view camera system, and a limited hands-free driver-assist feature.

How much does the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee cost?

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet for the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, but Jeep kicked off this generation with the launch of the 2021 Grand Cherokee L with a third row of seats that costs $38,690, including destination. That’s about $3,000 more than the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The five- and seven-seat SUV can be had in Laredo, Altitude, Limited, Overland, Trailhawk, Summit, and Summit Reserve trims.

Standard features include LED headlights and taillights, an 8-way power driver seat, cloth seats, dual-zone climate control, an 8.4-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, a 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and six USB ports.

The tony Overland and Summit trims rival luxury SUVs with wood trim, front seat massagers, heated second-row seats, 16-way power front seats covered in nappa or available Palermo leather, 10.1-inch touchscreen, an available 10.3-inch touchscreen for the front passenger.

Where is the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee made?

At Mack Plant, Detroit Assembly Complex, in Detroit, Michigan,