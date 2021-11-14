What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a five- or seven-seat SUV that competes with a range of vehicles including the Honda Passport to the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator, not to mention the Land Rover Defender.

Is the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee a good SUV?

The latest Grand Cherokee has more space, more safety features, more luxury, and a new plug-in hybrid model. It earns a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

The biggest change comes from the introduction of the 4xe plug-in hybrid model and return of the Trailhawk off-road variant.

The Grand Cherokee gets swole for the 2022 model year, with a more pronounced chin that balances out its small seven-slot upper grille. The roofline and beltline have been lowered, and its wider track makes room for up to 21-inch wheels.

Inside, updates include a center console layout with updated switches and more storage space to fit two wireless phones on a wireless smartphone charger. Screens abound, including one for the front passenger only and an available rear entertainment center.

The base engine remains the same 3.6-liter V-6. It makes 293 hp and comes with rear-wheel drive or available four-wheel drive. There are three four-wheel-drive systems to choose from, all with an active transfer case for improved low-speed grip. For greater towing needs or the desire for deep engine thrum, Jeep still offers the 357-hp 5.7-liter V-8, which tows up to 7,200 lb. Both the 4xe and V-8 come with four-wheel drive only.

For fuel economy, the better bet is this year’s new plug-in hybrid, the Grand Cherokee 4xe. It compiles a 2.0-liter turbo-4 and a pair of motor generators with a 17-kwh battery pack for a net of 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque, and up to 25 miles of electric-only drive range. With both gas and electric power, Jeep estimates an EPA-rated equivalency of 57 mpg combined. Jeep says the 4xe can tow 6,000 lb.

Buyers have a choice of conventional and air spring suspensions. All models drive with a substantial feel aided by firm suspension tuning and stable, direct steering. A tall ride height allows some body lean, though the air suspension’s Sport mode drops the ride to afford even better control. While the Grand Cherokee rides firmly, it’s not jarring. The air suspension also raises the ride height to clear off-road obstacles, especially in the purpose-built Trailhawk model.

The Grand Cherokee has standard automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, parking assist, and adaptive cruise control that automatically restarts from a stop. Options include a night-vision camera, a surround-view camera system, and a driver-assist feature that takes over many of the controls on the highway.

How much does the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee cost?

The $39,185 Grand Cherokee Laredo has LED headlights and taillights, an 8-way power driver seat, cloth seats, an 8.4-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster.

The five- and seven-seat SUV can be had in Laredo, Altitude, Limited, Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve trims, and the two-row version also offers the off-road-oriented Trailhawk.

The tony Overland and Summit trims rival luxury SUVs with wood trim, front seat massagers, heated second-row seats, 16-way power front seats covered in nappa or available Palermo leather, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, and an available 10.3-inch touchscreen for the front passenger.

Where is the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee made?

In Detroit, Michigan.