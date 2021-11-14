Likes
- Plug-in hybrid option
- Three engine options
- 7,200-lb towing capacity
- Refined interior
- Good standard safety and convenience features
Dislikes
- Front end styling can be controversial
- Front passenger screen?
- Wagoneer or Grand Cherokee L?
- Pricey
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee’s iconic appeal evolves with more efficient engine options.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a five- or seven-seat SUV that competes with a range of vehicles including the Honda Passport to the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator, not to mention the Land Rover Defender.
Is the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee a good SUV?
The latest Grand Cherokee has more space, more safety features, more luxury, and a new plug-in hybrid model. It earns a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee?
The biggest change comes from the introduction of the 4xe plug-in hybrid model and return of the Trailhawk off-road variant.
The Grand Cherokee gets swole for the 2022 model year, with a more pronounced chin that balances out its small seven-slot upper grille. The roofline and beltline have been lowered, and its wider track makes room for up to 21-inch wheels.
Inside, updates include a center console layout with updated switches and more storage space to fit two wireless phones on a wireless smartphone charger. Screens abound, including one for the front passenger only and an available rear entertainment center.
The base engine remains the same 3.6-liter V-6. It makes 293 hp and comes with rear-wheel drive or available four-wheel drive. There are three four-wheel-drive systems to choose from, all with an active transfer case for improved low-speed grip. For greater towing needs or the desire for deep engine thrum, Jeep still offers the 357-hp 5.7-liter V-8, which tows up to 7,200 lb. Both the 4xe and V-8 come with four-wheel drive only.
For fuel economy, the better bet is this year’s new plug-in hybrid, the Grand Cherokee 4xe. It compiles a 2.0-liter turbo-4 and a pair of motor generators with a 17-kwh battery pack for a net of 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque, and up to 25 miles of electric-only drive range. With both gas and electric power, Jeep estimates an EPA-rated equivalency of 57 mpg combined. Jeep says the 4xe can tow 6,000 lb.
Buyers have a choice of conventional and air spring suspensions. All models drive with a substantial feel aided by firm suspension tuning and stable, direct steering. A tall ride height allows some body lean, though the air suspension’s Sport mode drops the ride to afford even better control. While the Grand Cherokee rides firmly, it’s not jarring. The air suspension also raises the ride height to clear off-road obstacles, especially in the purpose-built Trailhawk model.
The Grand Cherokee has standard automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, parking assist, and adaptive cruise control that automatically restarts from a stop. Options include a night-vision camera, a surround-view camera system, and a driver-assist feature that takes over many of the controls on the highway.
How much does the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee cost?
The $39,185 Grand Cherokee Laredo has LED headlights and taillights, an 8-way power driver seat, cloth seats, an 8.4-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster.
The five- and seven-seat SUV can be had in Laredo, Altitude, Limited, Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve trims, and the two-row version also offers the off-road-oriented Trailhawk.
The tony Overland and Summit trims rival luxury SUVs with wood trim, front seat massagers, heated second-row seats, 16-way power front seats covered in nappa or available Palermo leather, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, and an available 10.3-inch touchscreen for the front passenger.
Where is the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee made?
In Detroit, Michigan.
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Styling
The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has a more upright design, but it still carries a now iconic look.
The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L sports a new take on a familiar design. It’s recognizable and attractive on the outside and functional and inviting on the inside, earning it an 8 out of 10 for styling.
Is the Jeep Grand Cherokee L a good-looking SUV?
The Jeep Grand Cherokee debuted in the 1990s, but it cuts an iconic shape, and the fifth-generation model picks up where the fourth generation left off. It still has a seven-slot grille, but it’s tilted forward and flanked by slimmer headlights, which are now LEDs. The front end is more upright and looks elongated compared to the last model. Around the sides, the new Grand Cherokee features the same trapezoidal wheel openings that house 17- to 21-inch wheels. The greenhouse slopes down slightly toward the rear and resolves into an integrated spoiler. Higher-end models get black roofs. The rear end has high-set horizontal taillights that mirror the headlights and are joined by a black panel.
Inside, the Grand Cherokee starts out nicely appointed and moves up to true luxury with wood trim, metal McIntosh speaker grilles, and diamond-quilted leather. Even the base models have a knurled shift knob and a soft-touch dashpad.
The dashboard design takes on a wing shape, and also has a high-tech look thanks to a standard digital instrument cluster, an 8.4- or 10.1-inch center touchscreen, and an available passenger touchscreen. We like the ambience with the tan or brown leather that offsets many black surfaces and the aluminum trim.
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Performance
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is an off-road champ that also delivers on-road comfort and control.
Is the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD?
The Grand Cherokee comes standard with rear-wheel drive and Jeep offers three four-wheel-drive systems. The base system, called Quadra-Trac 1, is single-speed, full-time four-wheel drive. The step up, Quadra-Trac 2, adds a 2-speed transfer case for low-range crawling. The top Quadra-Drive 2 system adds an electronic limited-slip rear differential to Quadra-Trac 2.
How fast is the Jeep Grand Cherokee?
The Grand Cherokee comes with a choice of two carry-over engines and a third is on the way. The base engine is a 3.6-liter V-6 that spins up 293 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque to launch the SUV from 0-60 mph in a decent 7.5 seconds. The available 5.7-liter V-8 makes 357 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque, which drops the 0-60 mph time to 6.9 seconds. Both work well with the 8-speed automatic transmission. The V-8 sings a deep, sonorous tune and ramps up the max towing capacity from 6,200 to 7,200 lb, but suffers a big fuel economy penalty.
Buyers thinking of the V-8 may want to wait for the 4xe plug-in hybrid, which will team a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with a pair of electric motors to put out 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. It will offer more power than the V-8 and be far more efficient, though towing will suffer at 6,000 lb.
The Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L share suspensions, but they have very different tuning. Both come standard with an independent rear suspension and a long-arm, short-arm front suspension with coil springs at all four corners. Both sit at least 8.4 inches off the ground, but the L’s softer tuning gives it a more comfortable ride and more noticeably body lean. The air suspension offers more control, but it’s still soft.
The two-row model feels more like the outgoing Grand Cherokee, with stiffer knees that provide an almost sporty feel. A Sport setting for the air suspension drops the ride height about 0.6 inch to make the SUV even more agile, and it’s all backed by direct steering with great on-center stability.
Conversely, the air suspension raises the ride height all the way to 11.3 inches in the Trailhawk model to help it clear numerous off-road obstacles. Add in knobby tires on 18-inch wheels, a 44:1 crawl ratio, an off-road cruise control system, a series of skid plates, a front sway-bar disconnect system, 24 inches of water fording capability, a variety of terrain modes, and exceptional approach, departure, and breakover angles, and the Trailhawk is one of the best off-roaders on the market. Other versions with four-wheel drive are no slouches either.
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Comfort & Quality
The Jeep Grand Cherokee offers lots of space for people and cargo and an interior environment that borders on luxury.
With its split lineup, the Grand Cherokee now works for smaller and larger families. It has good space in every row, plenty of cargo room, and high-quality materials. Those strengths earn it a 9 here.
At 193.5 inches long on a 116.7-inch wheelbase, the two-row Grand Cherokee grows 3.4 inches overall and its wheelbase is 2.0 inches longer. The L is bigger yet, with a wheelbase that’s another 5.0 inches longer and the total length of 204.9 inches. These dimensions give an already roomy vehicle even more space. First-row occupants have lots of room, but a power-adjustable front passenger seat isn’t standard. The two-row model’s second row also has good head and leg room and enough room for three across, but hard cushions and low seat bottoms detract from long-trip comfort. The pleasant surprise is the L’s third-row bench. It fits adults better than the vast majority of three-row crossovers.
The standard Grand Cherokee has 37.7 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 70.8 cubic feet behind the third row, both up about a foot and a half from the last model. The Grand Cherokee L offers 17.2 cubes behind the third row, 46.2 cubic feet behind the second row, and a generous 84.6 cubic feet behind the first row.
Jeep outfits even base models with soft surfaces on most touch points, including the dash, armrests, and center console. Some of the hard plastics don’t impress us, though. Higher-line models get a stitched dash panel, wood trim, more power seat adjustments, heated and cooled seats, and diamond-quilted leather upholstery for an upscale ambience that also improves comfort.
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Safety
The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee finally comes standard with automatic emergency braking.
How safe is the Jeep Grand Cherokee?
That is yet to be determined as we await crash-test scores. Until then, we can’t give it a safety rating.
The last-generation Grand Cherokee lagged on standard safety features, but this time around it comes standard with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and rear parking sensors. Also offered are front parking sensors, automatic parking, a night-vision camera, a surround-view camera system, and a Level 2 highway driving system that requires drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel.
Outward visibility improves compared to the previous model thanks to thinner pillars, but the rearview camera and rear parking sensors mitigate a partially blocked view over the driver’s shoulder.
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Features
Jeep offers a Grand Cherokee for many tastes, including off-road and luxury models.
The Grand Cherokee can work as a family hauler, an off-roader, or a luxury cruiser. Every model comes well equipped and offers a variety of options. That earns it an 8 here for its standard equipment, options, and infotainment.
Jeep sells the Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L in Laredo, Altitude, Limited, Overland, and Summit trims, and offers an off-road-oriented Trailhawk for the two-row Grand Cherokee.
The Laredo starts at $39,185 (with white paint, every other color adds $395) and four-wheel drive adds $2,000. The Grand Cherokee L Laredo starts at $40,685. Both are equipped with cloth upholstery, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, an 8.4-inch center touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa voice commands, a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, LED headlights and taillights, and 17-inch alloy wheels on the two-row model and 18s on the three-row.
Which Jeep Grand Cherokee should I buy?
We recommend choosing a $47,505 four-wheel-drive Limited model ($49,005 for the L), which include leather upholstery, a 4-way power front-passenger seat, heated first- and second-row seats, active noise cancellation, a power rear tailgate, automatic high beams, remote start, 18-inch wheels, and the Selec-Terrain system.
How much is a fully loaded 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee?
The $59,160 Summit ($60,660 for the L) adds a black roof, four-zone automatic climate control, 12-way power quilted nappa leather seats with extendable lower cushions, front seat massagers, Active Driving Assist Level 2, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, automatic parking, and a surround-view camera system. When ordered with four-wheel drive, it gets the top Quadra-Drive II system.
The $65,160 Grand Cherokee with the Summit Reserve package comes with Palermo leather seats, open-pore waxed walnut wood trim, cooled first- and second-row seats, a 10.3-inch front passenger touchscreen, a 19-speaker McIntosh audio system, and 21-inch wheels. The L model runs $66,660.
Jeep covers the Grand Cherokee L comes with a good 3-year/36,000-mile basic warranty, with 5 years/60,000 miles of coverage for the powertrain, and three years of maintenance, including tire rotations and oil changes.
Grand Cherokee infotainment
The Grand Cherokee gets the fifth generation of the brand’s Uconnect infotainment system. It comes with a standard 8.4-inch touchscreen and a 10.1-inch version is available. We’ve always admired Uconnect for the simplicity of its controls. This version is five times faster and a little more complicated due to additional functionality. It’s more customizable, with up to five screens of personalized content, each of which can display two-to-four widgets. Users can customize the hot keys that sit at the top of the screen to make common functions easy to access.
Jeep also outfits the Grand Cherokee with a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster with various displays, including off-road readouts, and offers a 10.3-inch screen for the front passenger. The passenger screen can’t be viewed by the driver and offers controls for navigation and entertainment.
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Fuel Economy
Is the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee good on gas?
Jeep uses carry-over powertrains, but a more-efficient plug-in hybrid is on the way. Still, the V-6 will sell in the biggest numbers, so we base our 4 rating on the 18 mpg city, 25 highway, 21 combined rating it gets with four-wheel drive in both the two-row and three-row versions.
With rear-wheel drive, both body styles improve slightly to V-6 to 19/26/21 mpg.
Every Grand Cherokee with the V-8 also gets four-wheel drive, and all are rated at 14/22/17 mpg.