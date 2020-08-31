The venerable five-seat Jeep Grand Cherokee takes a victory lap this year. The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee isn’t much changed from last year’s version, and that’s a good thing.

A ground-up rethink is in the cards soon, but we’re hoping the same ideas remain.

It gets a 6.7 TCC Rating thanks to superlative comfort and capability, iconic style and good features. Safety scores and gas mileage are a drag. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

Like last year, the Grand Cherokee is available in Laredo, Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit, SRT, and Trackhawk trims. Laredo versions will start around $35,000 for rear-wheel drive and a V-6; fire-breathing Trackhawks tempt six figures, which is a silly price for silly speed.

The turbodiesel’s a distant memory by now, but the four gas engines more than make up the difference. Every Grand Cherokee without an SRT badge starts life with a 295-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6 that’s refined and smooth. All Grand Cherokees lean on a great 8-speed automatic transmission for shifting detail—it’s more than up to the task. A 5.7-liter V-8 makes 360 hp and tows a little more but it’s there for traditional V-8 power, mostly. Untraditional V-8 power is there, if you’re into that: A 6.4-liter V-8 spins out 475 hp, or a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 runs the table with 707 hp. Four-wheel drive is more common, and standard on performance versions.

Every Grand Cherokee comfortably holds up to five adults with plenty of space in the back for gear. For families looking for three rows: consider the three-row Dodge Durango that’s mechanically related or just wait longer: a three-row Jeep may be in the mail soon.

Crash-test scores are a mixed bag, but standard automatic emergency braking is available on most models or standard.

Every Jeep gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 18-inch wheels, and cloth upholstery. Top trims upgrade to an 8.4-inch touchscreen, up to 20-inch wheels, performance upgrades, off-road gear, and leather.