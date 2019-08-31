The 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee marks the breakover point between “crossover” and “SUV.” It’s a docile wagon on the street, a mud-plugger when the road disappears, and in some forms it’s a demon on a track.

We give it 7.0 out of 10 overall, heavily weighted toward its comfort and performance; the Grand Cherokee’s fuel economy and safety leave a lot to be desired. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the Grand Cherokee gets a slew of updates to keep it fresh, from new options on the supercharged, 700-horsepower Trackhawk model to active safety features available on the base Laredo.

Incredibly, the Grand Cherokee has been around since 2011 with only marginal changes to the exterior, and it still looks fresh. Its wagon-esque body wears SUV hallmarks well, from the seven-slot grille back to an upright roof pillar.. The interior hasn’t aged as well but is plenty comfortable and offers user-friendly tech with the right options.

The highlight of the Grand Cherokee experience is performance, whether from the base 300-horsepower V-6 that provides plenty of usable power, to the trio of V-8s available, ranging from workhorse 5.7-liter to insane 6.2-liter with a supercharger and 707 horsepower. The latter is pulled straight from the Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat models, and make for hilarious fun in a tall, 4x4 SUV. Rear-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel-drive is available across the range (standard on V-8 models), while a jacked-up Trailhawk model offers more off-road capability than the average SUV.

With seven trims, multiple special editions and appearance and option packages, and four engine choices, the Grand Cherokee offers plenty of variety, and it’s as practical as any five-seat mid-size SUV on the market, though some competitors offer more passenger and cargo space. Comfort is supreme, however, with big, cushy seats in both the front and rear that are improved on higher trims with fine leather.

The base Grand Cherokee Laredo has 17-inch wheels, USB charging ports, infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, parking sensors and blind-spot monitors; with newly available active safety tech for 2020, it’s a better deal than ever. It’s possible to spend over $100,000 on a fully loaded Trackhawk however, which frankly is ridiculous, no matter how much horsepower it has.

Safety and fuel economy are where the Grand Cherokee fall drastically short, with only a four-star overall safety rating from the NHTSA for rear-wheel-drive models, and a maximum combined fuel economy of 24 mpg from the diesel engine, while gas-powered models average 21 mpg or less.