The 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is an automotive moment in time: a family hauler that can crawl through a blizzard, blitz a racetrack, tow a boat—or all three.

It’s an excellent choice for a family hauler, performance SUV, off-road champ, or anything in the middle.

Our overall score of 6.8 is weighted heavily toward the Jeep’s performance, style, and comfort, with huge divots for fuel economy and safety. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the Jeep Grand Cherokee adds an uprated top-shelf infotainment system, blind-spot monitors, and appearance packages. It pares back the available trim levels to Laredo, Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit, SRT, and Trackhawk trim levels.

The Grand Cherokee sheds some of its blue-collar looks for a more upscale look, complete with lashings of chrome and available 20-inch wheels.

Inside, the cabin is appointed with high-quality materials, shod with leather and suede in some trim levels.

A quartet of engines is available in the Jeep Grand Cherokee, all mated to an 8-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive will be fitted most Grand Cherokees that leave the lot.

The base engine is a 3.6-liter V-6 that makes nearly 300 horsepower and adequately powers the Grand Cherokee in most trim levels, even off road. Frequent towers will consider a 5.7-liter V-8 for its 7,200-pound tow rating, but it’s less efficient than the V-6. An available turbodiesel offers the best of both worlds: better fuel economy and a 7,400-pound tow rating, but its premium adds thousands to the bottom line.

A 6.4-liter V-8 adds extreme performance, 475 hp, and a 0-60 mph time at less than 5 seconds.

It gets pricier—and faster.

A supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 makes 707 hp and slingshots the two-ton SUV up to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds in the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. It’s a living legend—and hilariously entertaining.

Regardless of powertrain, the Grand Cherokee is well-equipped with plenty of creature comforts at the base level including 17-inch wheels, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, two USB charging ports, a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, parking sensors, and blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert.

Our pick is an Overland trim with active safety features including automatic emergency braking and off-road accessories or luxury trim appointments. Choose your adventure in the Jeep Grand Cherokee.