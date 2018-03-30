With five powertrains, multiple four-wheel-drive systems, and refined ride and handling, the Jeep Grand Cherokee offers a model for every need, and no model disappoints for performance, on road or off. Depending on the model you pick, the Grand Cherokee can be an off-road wizard, a racetrack beast, or a pleasant street performer. We give it a 9 for performance. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Powertrains and on- and off-road manners



In its base form, the Grand Cherokee’s 3.6-liter V-6 puts out 295 horsepower. It delivers enough torque low in the rev band to deal with the tricky and exact demands off-roading, and it is strong and responsive in the mid-range.

Move up to the 360-hp 5.7-liter V-8 and the Grand Cherokee feels like a muscle car like its Dodge Charge sibling, with a rich engine note. However, the fuel economy hit may not be worth the extra power it delivers.

Buyers can also get a diesel engine, which is a dying breed. This 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 diesel engine puts out 240 hp and 420 pound-feet of torque. It doesn't deliver the punch of V-8 and and can't match the V-6's passing power, but it's torque is strong in the low and mid ranges, and that comes in handy for towing and off-roading.

Then Jeep offers two high-performance models. The first is the SRT. It is motivated by a 475-hp 6.4-liter V-8, and it can vary the torque to the front and rear axles. Jeep quotes a 4.8-second 0-60 mph time, and that’s enabled by a launch control mode and the traction of AWD, both of which make that number repeatable. The quarter-mile time is in the mid-13s, the top speed is 160 mph, and the 60-mph braking mark is just 116 feet. Those are all impressive numbers for any vehicle, let alone a 5,104-pound SUV.

The new Grand Cherokee Trackhawk turns things up to 11. It’s a Hellcat Jeep, with the 707-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 from the Dodge Hellcats. The 0-60 mph time is cut to 3.5 seconds, the top speed rises to 180 mph, and the quarter-mile time falls to 11.6 seconds. Those are insane numbers, and they exert a lot of g forces on the driver.

Both the SRT and Trackhawk offer great grip on a track, and the ride quality is softer than the comparable Dodge SRT and Hellcat Chargers and Challengers. These models also compete quite well with rivals from Porsche, BMW M, and Mercedes-AMG, often at much lower prices.

All of models send their power through a smooth-shifting and very responsive 8-speed automatic transmission that can also be shifted through tiny paddles—or we should say nubs—behind the steering wheel.

Any Grand Cherokee delivers an exemplary driving experience. Its steering, handling, and road manners are among the best and most refined in its class. It has the ride of a crossover, not the trucky, bounding ride of a body-on-from SUV. The steering is reasonably quick and precise, rather than slow as it has been in the past.

The Limited, Overland, and Summit models offer the Quadra-Lift air suspension that offers ride heights ranging from 6.4 to 11.3 inches. It can drop the Grand Cherokee for loading or for improved fuel economy during highway driving and raise it for off-roading.

Towing and off-roading

Rear-wheel drive is standard on most models, but Jeep offers four different four-wheel-drive systems. They range from delivering moderate to legendary off-road capability to just trying to put all the possible traction down for the performance models.

The 4WD systems start with Quadra-Trac I, which has a locking center differential. It delivers a 50/50 power split front to rear, but has no low-range gearing so it’s not really made for off-roading. Quadra-Trac II does have a two-speed transfer case for low-range gearing, and it also comes with hill-start assist and hill-descent control. It can split torque variably between the axles when slip is detected at either axle, so 100 percent of the power can go to one axle in theory. On top of that, Quadra-Drive II adds a rear electronic limited-slip differential, so the rear axle can get grip when others can’t.

Quadra-Drive II is the way to go for the most challenging off-road duties, but the Quadra-Trac I will do the job for most drivers who never go off-road and just need the poor-weather traction.

Jeep also adds its Selec-Terrain system to both the Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II systems. It offers Auto, Sand, Mud, Snow, and Rock modes that optimize the electronics of various vehicle systems to provide the best grip over each terrain.

Any version of the Grand Cherokee with the Selec-Terrain system plus an off-road package gets Jeep’s Trail Rated badge.

We’ve seen why these models earn that badge. We’ve scrambled up 200-foot, 55-degree inclines using the Selec-Speed system that acts as an off-roading cruise control, allowing 1-kph increments thanks to a steady amount of force in the drivetrain. The smart electronic controls make for brainless throttle control during off-roading, but you still need to point the vehicle in the right direction.

The Grand Cherokee can tow fairly well, too. The V-6 maxes out at 6,200 pounds, the diesel handles 7,400 pounds, and the 5.7-liter, 6.4, and 6.2-liter V-8s top out at 7,200 pounds.

