What kind of truck is the 2022 Jeep Gladiator? What does it compare to?

The Gladiator is the pickup-bedded companion to the Jeep Wrangler. Both are sort of the IRL version of a can of energy drink, which sets the Gladiator apart from Tacomas and Frontiers and pitches it more in the direction of the new Ford Bronco.

Is the 2022 Jeep Gladiator a good car?

Review continues below

We give it a TCC Rating of 5.2 out of 10. It’s poorly suited to a rating scale like ours which favors on-road performance, particularly safety and fuel economy. But for what it does, the Gladiator really has no rival. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Jeep Gladiator?

Jeep has made a 7.0-inch touchscreen standard, and the 8.4-inch touchscreen now comes with every Overland, Rubicon, and Mojave model.

There’s no disguising the Gladiator’s throwback appeal, or what it’s meant to do. It’s shaped like a Wrangler with a bed, and that comes with the implicit ability to ride trails and cut new ones. The vintage aura of the Gladiator doesn’t wear thin precisely because it can do all the trailblazing its Transformer-like body promises. It does it with a modern-ish interior with touchscreen infotainment and a wash-and-wear finish that’s ideal for its mission.

Base Gladiators get a 6-speed manual and a 285-hp V-6, but we like the combination of full-time four-wheel drive, the 260-hp turbodiesel, and the 8-speed automatic for the ability to crawl inch-by-inch over slick rocks or to splash through rivers of rubble. The Gladiator’s no fun on the open road, where it gets noisy and floaty; every mile of interstate reminds you of the destination to which you should be headed instead.

With its removable fabric and hard tops, fold-down windshield, and ditchable doors, the Gladiator’s ready for adventure. Its 5-foot bed can tote lots of jerry-cans and weatherized bins of gorp—or some warehouse club boxes of wine, yes we see you. It’s not uncomfortable to sit in front, but given the choice as a daily commuter, we’d take any Jeep compact crossover instead, especially since its few crash-test scores have been low and its advanced safety features cost extra—and aren’t even available on the Sport versions.

How much does the 2022 Jeep Gladiator cost?

It’s $36,910 for a Gladiator Sport with part-time four-wheel drive, 17-inch wheels, a soft top, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The $45,015 Overland is our pick, with its 18-inch wheels, power features, and 8.4-inch touchscreen. The $48,620 Rubicon will be the choice of off-roaders ready to custom-build their Gladiator, but the $52,105 High Altitude will win over those who want the look, not necessarily the cred.

Where is the 2022 Jeep Gladiator made?

In Toledo, Ohio, home of the Mud Hens.