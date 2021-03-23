What kind of car is the 2021 Jeep Gladiator? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator is a mid-size pickup truck, but that doesn’t paint a full picture of its capabilities or intent. Think of it as a Wrangler with a bed, complete with the signature boxy styling and off-road chops. It competes with other mid-size trucks like the Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Colorado, and Toyota Tacoma.

Is the 2021 Jeep Gladiator a good car?

Review continues below

The 2021 Gladiator doesn’t offer great value, features, or on-road performance, and competitors offer more flexible bed and cabin options. That being said, the Gladiator does stand apart from alternatives in this segment for its capabilities off-road and cool factor.

On our scale, we award it 4.8 out of 10 points because its shortcomings will turn off some buyers. But we can also see why this is the right choice for some buyers in this segment, especially those frequently venturing off the beaten path. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Jeep Gladiator?

The Gladiator finally adds another engine option for 2021, a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 that joins that standard gasoline V-6. It produces 260 hp and a robust 442 lb-ft of torque, which is 25 fewer hp than the gas engine, but its 162 more lb-ft of torque provides some benefits. The turbodiesel is offered on three of the Gladiator’s four trim levels (Sport, Overland, and Rubicon) as a $4,000 option, and only comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and the 3.73 rear axle.

Full-time four-wheel drive is now available on all Gladiator models, expanding the off-road capabilities of the Sport in particular.

Jeep will also offer a pair of special-edition Gladiators: an 80th Anniversary Edition which celebrates the Wrangler’s eight decades and a Willys model. The 80th Anniversary Edition features 18-inch wheels with a gray finish, gray accents, berber floor mats, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, and exterior badging. The Willys is more functionally minded, going beyond the decals and 17-inch wheels to add a limited-slip rear differential, rock rails, and 32-inch mud-terrain tires to the Sport S based special edition.

The Overland is now available with a helpful forward facing off-road camera, while the Sport adds LED headlight and fog lights as options.

How much does the 2021 Jeep Gladiator cost?

The Gladiator starts at $35,060 for Sport models, but that price can nearly double once you get up to the off-road oriented trims and tack on the options.

Where is the Jeep Gladiator made?

The Gladiator is built in Toledo, Ohio.