What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Jeep Compass? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Jeep Compass is a five-seat crossover SUV slotting between the slightly smaller Renegade and larger Cherokee. Its rivals include small crossovers such as the Subaru Crosstrek, Hyundai Kona, and Kia Seltos.

Is the 2022 Jeep Compass a good car?

The coarse powertrain is average at best, but the revised interior with more standard safety and convenience features helps overcome what’s lacking under the hood. Good storage space and a Trailhawk off-road edition separate it from the competition, and help bump this year’s TCC Rating to a 6.0 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new on the 2022 Jeep Compass?

The refreshed subcompact crossover with off-road capability features larger screens, new technology, standard active safety technology, and a more refined design inside and out than the outgoing model.

Jeep updates the exterior to fall in line with its newest pair of SUVs in the 2022 Grand Cherokee and 2022 Wagoneer. The front fascia wears slimmer LED headlights on either side of a slimmer seven-slot grille and a broader lower fascia. The interior dons the biggest changes, with an inviting cabin made warm by soft touch materials contrasted with shiny plastic and headlined by a large or larger touchscreen.

A 177-horsepower 2.4-liter inline-4 carries over, with a 6-speed automatic on front-drive models and an indecisive 9-speed automatic that comes with all-wheel drive standard on Limited and Trailhawk versions. Road manners are fine for a compact crossover, but when pushed hard the Compass will push back with noise. The off-road rated Trailhawk trim handles moderate obstacles and negotiates a good time off the beaten path.

Jeep specs out a Compass interior that’s large enough for four adults, but skimps on seat comfort. Cargo space is abundant at 27.2 cubic feet with the rear seats up or nearly 60 cubic feet with them folded down.

Safety agencies haven’t crashed the refreshed Compass yet, but Jeep upgraded it considerably with standard automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors, as well as the latest safety options including a limited hands-free driver-assist system.

How much does the 2022 Jeep Compass cost?

Offered in Sport, Latitude, Latitude Lux, Trailhawk, and Limited models, the 2022 Compass starts at $26,490, including $1,495 destination. In addition to the standard safety features mentioned above, the refreshed Compass comes with an 8.4-inch touchscreen running the brand’s latest Uconnect 5 operating software, which includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Options include leather upholstery, a 10.1-inch touchscreen and 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster. The Limited and Trailhawk top the lineup at a reasonable $32,890.

Four-wheel drive costs an extra $1,500 on Sport and Latitude models; it’s standard on higher trims.

Where is the 2022 Jeep Compass made?

In Mexico.