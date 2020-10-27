What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Jeep Compass? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Jeep Compass is a five-seat crossover SUV that’s smaller than the Renegade and shares some of its running gear, but not quite as big as a Cherokee. Its rivals include cars like the Subaru Crosstrek, Hyundai Tucson, and Kia Seltos.

Is the 2021 Jeep Compass a good car?

We think it’s average in most versions—Sport, Latitude, Altitude, Limited—and distinctive mostly in its Trailhawk off-road edition. It looks tidy and has good storage space, but safety scores are low and performance is just average. We give it a middle-of-the-road 5.0 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new on the 2021 Jeep Compass?

Trailhawk and Limited models now get standard blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam headlights, rear parking sensors, and active lane control. Also, a new 80th Anniversary Edition comes with 19-inch wheels, leather upholstery, a power driver seat, remote start, and a 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation.

The Compass has a look that evokes that of the bigger Cherokee, scaled down to a smaller economy-car size. It’s attractive, with glints of chrome on higher-end versions and off-road cues on the Trailhawk edition. The businesslike interior wears black plastic and synthetic leather with a little relief from its generic look in the form of red stitching and a central touchscreen.

Jeep fits all Compass crossovers with a 180-horsepower 2.4-liter inline-4 and teams it with a 6-speed manual (rarely seen) or 6-speed automatic on lower-end and front-drive models. It’s better than the 9-speed automatic that comes with all-wheel drive and Limited and Trailhawk versions, since that shifter stays busy figuring out which gear it wants. Road manners are fine for a compact crossover, with good ride quality; in Trailhawk trim the Compass can acquit itself over moderate obstacles and through interesting weather conditions.

Jeep specs out a Compass interior that’s large enough for four adults, but skimps on seat comfort. Cargo space is abundant at 27.2 cubic feet, and gets better when the rear seats fold down. But federal crash-test scores have been disappointing, and the Compass doesn’t come with standard automatic emergency braking until you hit the Limited and Trailhawk trims.

How much does the 2021 Jeep Compass cost?

The base $25,390 Compass Sport doesn’t have automatic emergency braking even on its options list, but does have power windows and locks, cloth upholstery, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Options range from leather upholstery to heated front seats to an upgraded 8.4-inch touchscreen.

Where is the 2021 Jeep Compass made?

In Mexico.