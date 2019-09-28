The 2020 Jeep Compass is a ‘tweener crossover SUV. It’s not quite as small as a Renegade, not quite as large as a Cherokee.

With good looks and capability but compromises in safety and performance, we give it a middle-of-the-road 5.3 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, the Compass comes in Sport, Latitude, Trailhawk, and Limited editions. As a whole, the 2020 Compass family gets some additional options including safety tech features on every trim including the base Sport model and a luxury seat package that includes heated and cooled power front seats.

In terms of styling, the Compass is more Grand Cherokee than Wrangler, adopting swoopy styling and business-friendly finishing touches. The interior is similarly reserved, and can be had in either light or dark color schemes. Trailhawk models dial up the intensity with black accents on the exterior and red trim inside, reflecting this trim’s go-anywhere attitude.

A 2.4-liter inline-4 is the only engine available and is adequate for jaunts around town but not much else. What lets the powertrain down is the easily-confused 9-speed automatic transmission, though a 6-speed automatic or manual is available with front-wheel-drive models. All-wheel drive is optional on the Compass, as one would expect from Jeep. Ride quality is fine, and road manners won’t keep anyone from enjoying a Compass—and in Trailhawk mode, it’s a decently capable off-roader.

The Compass cabin has better leg room than shoulder room, so while four adults fit, five will be pinched. Cargo space is good, as it should be in any crossover SUV.

Safety leaves something to be desired, with only a four-star overall crash test rating from the federal government, though the IIHS gives the Compass “Good” scores all around minus the headlights. The base Sport model gets the option for both passive and active safety features this year, but they still are not standard features.

Unlike some Jeep models, the 2020 Compass is well-equipped even in base Sport mode, with a 7.0-inch infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and two USB ports. Upgraded models add bigger wheels, power and heated seats, leather upholstery, an upgraded 8.4-inch infotainment unit, and navigation as well as other goodies.

Fuel economy is average at around 25 mpg combined, but could be better given that larger competitors manage higher average figures.