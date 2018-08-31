The 2019 Jeep Compass splits hairs to find its narrow niche among compact crossover SUVs. Bigger than a Renegade but smaller than a Cherokee, the Compass steers toward comfort and usability than scrambling up a mountainside.

Our rating of 5.0 reflects the good features and relatively good fuel economy of the 2019 Compass. We like its looks, but we’d like it even more if every version came with active safety features that are becoming commonplace. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Jeep Compass borrows much of its looks from the Cherokee and Grand Cherokee, which have softer lines than the Renegade or Wrangler. Up front, the Compass wears its seven-slot grille and headlights well. Along the sides and in back, the Compass is more modern—especially with a two-tone roof.

Under the hood, a 2.4-liter inline-4 mates most often to a 9-speed automatic transmission—or a 6-speed if equipped with only front-wheel drive.

The inline-4 makes 180 horsepower, which is enough to adequately power the Compass around town, but a finicky 9-speed keeps it from living at its best.

Trailhawk models offer off-road must-haves such as a simulated low-speed first gear for crawling and a “Rock” setting for the terrain selection system in the Compass.

Four-wheel drive will be most common, but Sport, Latitude, and Limited trim levels can be equipped as front-drivers. (Trailhawk versions are four-wheel-drive only.)

Official rating agencies are split on the Compass’ crashworthiness, and Jeep doesn’t offer active safety features on base versions—it’s a spend-up option on the top three trim levels.

Every Jeep Compass is well-equipped with a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, two USB ports, cloth upholstery, and at least 16-inch wheels.

Popular upgrades include heated seats and steering wheel, leather upholstery, an 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation, and appearance trim packages such as this year’s High Altitude and Upland editions.