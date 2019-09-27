The 2020 Jeep Cherokee is a compact crossover SUV with off-road prowess and heritage, but that may not be enough to set it apart from the pack for most buyers. We give the Cherokee 5.5 out of 10 overall for its comfort and capability but take away points for crashworthiness and interior space. (Read more about how we rate cars).

For 2020, the Cherokee can be had in Latitude, Latitude Plus, Limited, Overland, and Trailhawk trims. It gets some minor updates to keep it fresh, including expanding the availability of active safety features to more models, adding Amazon Alexa tech to its upgraded infotainment system, and including a few new paint, upholstery, and wheel choices.

The current Cherokee is a big departure from the famously boxy model that was sold for nearly two decades. The current edition adopts swoopy styling that splits the difference between the Grand Cherokee and smaller Jeep models like the Compass and Renegade. It’s a handsome SUV all around, though we almost miss the controversial split headlights from before the visual refresh, as the newer units are plain-looking by comparison. Inside, the Cherokee sports high-quality materials and a sophisticated (if somewhat bland) design. The cabin has a sliding second-row seat and good cargo space, though it’s down on rivals by 15 cubic feet or more.

Cherokee buyers have the option of three engines: a weak 2.4-liter inline-4, a much perkier 2.0-liter turbo-4, and a tried-and-true 3.2-liter V-6, the latter two of which offer good power, towing ability, and decent fuel economy despite an increase in power. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available, but all Cherokees get a 9-speed automatic that could use some refining. The Trailhawk model adds real off-road prowess through knobby tires, more ground clearance, plastic bumpers and fenders with improved approach and departure angles, and skid plates.

Crash test scores leave something to be desired, but most Cherokees can be had with active safety features as an extra-cost option. While other competitors are starting to offer this tech as standard, Jeep has some catching up to do. Luxury features abound in the Cherokee, enough to justify its higher price. Nappa leather, a heated steering wheel, heated and cooled front seats, LED headlights, and a configurable gauge cluster screen are all either optional or standard on some models.