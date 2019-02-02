The 2019 Jaguar XJ is a full-size luxury sedan with more “old Jag” character than the automakers performance- and design-oriented new models. It’s big, opulent, and somewhat showy, complete with a supercharged engine lineup and a thick British accent.

Though now the oldest vehicle in Jag’s stable, it’s still a contender, warranting a score of 7.0 overall on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2019 XJ is available in short- or long-wheelbase configuration and with a supercharged V-6 or V-8 engine, the latter in multiple states of tune culminating in the aptly-named 575-horsepower XJR575.

Review continues below

For 2019, a special XJ50 long-wheelbase model celebrates 50 years of the big Jag sedan and is available in V-6 or V-8 flavor (or should we say flavour). All 2019 models also now offer a Smartphone Pack that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility for the first time.

Despite getting on in years, the Jaguar XJ is long, sleek, and echoes British luxury sedans of yore with chrome details, a sea of leather upholstery, and big, comfortable seats in a quiet cabin.

The XJ is available with three different engines, all supercharged. The base XJ R-Sport short-wheelbase model makes 340 hp from a 3.0-liter boosted V-6, while XJ Supercharged models receive a 5.0-liter V-8 making 470 hp. The XJ50 special edition comes with either of these engines and in long-wheelbase form only.

Topping the range, the XJR575 adds a litany of performance upgrades, most importantly a version of the supercharged V-8 that makes 575 hp as its name implies but is available only in long-wheelbase with rear-wheel drive. All XJs receive rear-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard, while short-wheelbase R-Sport and long-wheelbase V-6 models can be had with all-wheel drive as an option.

At the low end, XJ R-Sport models can reach 60 mph in under 6 seconds, while the XJR575 does the same sprint in just 4.2 seconds on its way to a top speed of 174 mph. Ride and handling vary by trim and model as well, but most XJs are quiet, composed, and sportier than some competitors thanks to an aluminum body. Adjustable dampers and rear air suspension are standard, but the rip-roaring XJR575 is firmer than we’d like, even from a large performance sedan.

No safety data is available for the XJ as it’s such a low-volume model, but active safety technologies such as automatic emergency braking and active lane control are available. Naturally, this large, supercharged sedan is no fuel economy star, with combined figures that range from 18 mpg for the most powerful V-8 models to 21 mpg for the base V-6.