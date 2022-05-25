What kind of car is the 2022 Jaguar XF? What does it compare to?

The 2022 XF sedan layers luxury heritage and finishes over its mid-size proportions. The four-door sedan offers drivers of the Audi A6, BMW 5-Series, and Mercedes-Benz E-Class a choice of a British badge on a car that’s, at its core, very Germanic.

Is the 2022 Jaguar XF a good car?

The XF drives with brisk and brusque acceleration and handling somewhere between poised and relaxed. It’s beautiful, with a revamped interior trimmed in wood and cutting-edge displays. We’ve given it a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10 in the past, and stick with that grade as the XF heads toward a likely finale in 2023. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Jaguar XF?

Not much. The XF comes in P250 S and P250 SE editions that have rear-wheel drive, while the R-Dynamic SE has a more powerful engine and all-wheel drive.

With the XE and XJ sedans sent to the archives, the 2022 XF soldiers on as the sole sedan from the British brand. It’s a sleek machine, with cat’s-eye headlights, a trim upright grille, and big front-end air intakes that blend into a purposeful and tasteful shape, with a coupe-like roofline. The XF doesn’t have the sense of drama imbued in the former XJ, but neither does it live in the styling doldrums like the XE. Inside, the story’s much improved from its initial years on the market: Jaguar re-trimmed the interior a year ago with more traditional controls and a bit of wood trim to liven up what was a dark, Teutonic-themed cabin. It also glows with an 11.4-inch touchscreen that sports an infotainment interface that lives up to its pixel count, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Last year Jaguar snipped the V-8 and V-6 engines from the XF family. It’s down to a 246-hp turbo-4, or an uprated version with 296 hp. We haven’t driven the former “P250” version, but the R-Dynamic’s 2.0-liter turbo-4 ushers in a strong gust of acceleration at launch, dropping 0-60 mph times from 6.5 to 5.8 seconds, according to Jaguar. It’s accompanied by a fair amount of grainy, hollow-sounding engine noise, though it pairs well with the quick-shifting 8-speed automatic.

The glories of the old V-8 are gone; Jaguar’s new inline-6 sounds smoother and would be an ideal companion here, but it’s unlikely to happen before the XF hits the British equivalent of The Villages. But handling is still a high-water mark for the Jaguar sedan, thanks to a buttery ride and direct, accurate steering. There’s more body lean here than in a German-badged rival, but that’s apropos to Jaguar’s past. It’s agile, not punishing, despite 19-inch wheels and slim-profile tires.

EPA ratings reach as high as 25 mpg city, 33 highway, 28 combined.

The XF’s cabin now has the luster it didn’t get when it was launched in 2016. Flat but ultimately supportive front bucket seats clad in leather can adjust at least 12 ways, and the XF’s rear seat holds two adults across its bench with enough knee and shoulder room. Head room isn’t as generous, and three abreast will get to know each other a little better. The XF’s trunk of 17.8 cubic feet will hold a few roll-aboards. Along with the richer trim—aluminum, contrast-stitched seats, and open-pore wood—the XF has reinstalled a gearshift lever to replace the former rotary dial, and new climate controls place digital readouts inside their rotating dials.

No crash-test data exists, but the XF has automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, front and rear parking sensors, and a surround-view camera system. Jaguar upsells adaptive cruise control as well.

How much does the 2022 Jaguar XF cost?

The base P250 S costs $46,450 and comes with the 11.4-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, leather upholstery, wireless smartphone charging, 12-speaker Meridian sound, and 18-inch wheels. The R-Dynamic’s $52,150 sticker price adds heated side mirrors and a sport suspension. All XF models come with a 5-year/60,000-mile warranty with complimentary service.

Where is the 2022 Jaguar XF made?

In the U.K.