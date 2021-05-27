What kind of car is the 2021 Jaguar XF? What does it compare to?

A mid-size luxury sedan, the 2021 Jaguar XF competes with mostly European rivals such as the Audi A6, BMW 5-Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and Volvo S90. It lacks high-performance and hybrid versions like many of those cars, and it no longer offers a wagon body style.

Is the 2021 Jaguar XF a good car?

The 2021 Jaguar XF is beautiful, fun to drive, and it now has an attractive interior with modern infotainment. Its lineup isn’t as varied as most rivals, and its platform is aging, but it still drives well with turbo-4 power. We rate it a 6.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Jaguar sells the 2021 XF in three models, P250 S and P250 SE with rear-wheel drive, and R-Dynamic SE with all-wheel drive.

What's new for the 2021 Jaguar XF?

Jaguar gives the 2021 XF a much-needed interior update, with a new larger screen infotainment system with over-the-air updates, a revised control layout, and better materials. The engine and model lineup are simplified to three turbo-4 sedan models (the wagon and V-6 are dropped), and the exterior gets a slight facelift.

The XF retains its attractive design that features a coupe-like profile, an upright grille, and large lower air intakes. The redesigned interior has better materials with contrasting colors, the new Pivi/Pivi Pro infotainment system with an 11.4-inch touchscreen, and more traditional controls that most buyers will appreciate.

Engine choices are down to two, and they’re both versions of the same 2.0-liter turbo-4. P250 models make 246 hp and the R-Dynamic model spins up 296 hp. We’ve only driven the R-Dynamic, which offers good power. The lone transmission is an 8-speed automatic that shifts responsively. We miss the powerful V-6 and wish Jaguar would replace it with its strong and smooth inline-6. The wonderful V-8 is also now just a fond memory. Fuel economy, however, is good for the class as it tops out at 25 mpg city, 33 highway, 28 combined.

The XF has the agility and ride quality appropriate for its accomplished class. Quick, direct steering helps the XF attack corners, though a somewhat soft suspension allows some body lean while also aiding comfort.

That aging platform also provides plenty of interior space. The XF has good room for adults front and rear, plus a large trunk.

How much does the 2021 Jaguar XF cost?

The 2021 Jaguar XF is a better deal than the 2020 model. It now starts at $45,145, down from about $52,000 last year. The base P250 model’s standard features include leather upholstery, the Pivi infotainment system with an 11.4-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12-speaker Meridian sound system, wireless smartphone charging, and 18-inch wheels. The R-Dynamic tops the range at $51,145. All XF models benefit from a long warranty that should give customers peace of mind.

The full spate of safety features also adds to the confidence. The XF comes standard with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors with steering assist, and a surround-view camera system, among other features.

Where is the 2021 Jaguar XF made?

The XF is built in England.