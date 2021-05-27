Likes
- Beautiful looks
- Improved value
- Fun to drive
- Great warranty
Dislikes
- Wagon is gone
- No performance model
- Is this the infotainment system that works?
- Lacks cachet of top rivals
Luxurious and fun to drive, the 2021 Jaguar XF is an appealing English take on the European sport sedan.
What kind of car is the 2021 Jaguar XF? What does it compare to?
A mid-size luxury sedan, the 2021 Jaguar XF competes with mostly European rivals such as the Audi A6, BMW 5-Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and Volvo S90. It lacks high-performance and hybrid versions like many of those cars, and it no longer offers a wagon body style.
Is the 2021 Jaguar XF a good car?
The 2021 Jaguar XF is beautiful, fun to drive, and it now has an attractive interior with modern infotainment. Its lineup isn’t as varied as most rivals, and its platform is aging, but it still drives well with turbo-4 power. We rate it a 6.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
Jaguar sells the 2021 XF in three models, P250 S and P250 SE with rear-wheel drive, and R-Dynamic SE with all-wheel drive.
What's new for the 2021 Jaguar XF?
Jaguar gives the 2021 XF a much-needed interior update, with a new larger screen infotainment system with over-the-air updates, a revised control layout, and better materials. The engine and model lineup are simplified to three turbo-4 sedan models (the wagon and V-6 are dropped), and the exterior gets a slight facelift.
The XF retains its attractive design that features a coupe-like profile, an upright grille, and large lower air intakes. The redesigned interior has better materials with contrasting colors, the new Pivi/Pivi Pro infotainment system with an 11.4-inch touchscreen, and more traditional controls that most buyers will appreciate.
Engine choices are down to two, and they’re both versions of the same 2.0-liter turbo-4. P250 models make 246 hp and the R-Dynamic model spins up 296 hp. We’ve only driven the R-Dynamic, which offers good power. The lone transmission is an 8-speed automatic that shifts responsively. We miss the powerful V-6 and wish Jaguar would replace it with its strong and smooth inline-6. The wonderful V-8 is also now just a fond memory. Fuel economy, however, is good for the class as it tops out at 25 mpg city, 33 highway, 28 combined.
The XF has the agility and ride quality appropriate for its accomplished class. Quick, direct steering helps the XF attack corners, though a somewhat soft suspension allows some body lean while also aiding comfort.
That aging platform also provides plenty of interior space. The XF has good room for adults front and rear, plus a large trunk.
How much does the 2021 Jaguar XF cost?
The 2021 Jaguar XF is a better deal than the 2020 model. It now starts at $45,145, down from about $52,000 last year. The base P250 model’s standard features include leather upholstery, the Pivi infotainment system with an 11.4-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12-speaker Meridian sound system, wireless smartphone charging, and 18-inch wheels. The R-Dynamic tops the range at $51,145. All XF models benefit from a long warranty that should give customers peace of mind.
The full spate of safety features also adds to the confidence. The XF comes standard with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors with steering assist, and a surround-view camera system, among other features.
Where is the 2021 Jaguar XF made?
The XF is built in England.
2021 Jaguar XF
Styling
An interior redesign makes the 2021 Jaguar XF’s cabin a match for its sleek exterior.
Is the Jaguar XF a good-looking car?
The 2021 Jaguar XF is a beautiful sedan inside and out thanks to a 2021 interior redesign. Mostly, though, it’s the sporty Jaguar lines on the outside we adore. We rate it a 7 out of 10 for its design.
The XF is the lone survivor to carry the water for Jaguar sedans, and it does it well. It’s not as staid as classic Jaguar sedans but manages to use some classic lines that play well on its mid-size body. The upright grille, enlarged front air intakes, and slim cat’s-eye headlights give the car a performance feel. Sleek lines on the hood and an intricately detailed insert behind the rear wheels add a touch of flair, and the car has an attractive coupe-like roofline despite its four-door body style.
A 2021 refresh improves what was a bland interior. A larger 11.4-inch infotainment screen sits front and center, the puck-style shifter gives way to a gear lever, and other controls are simplified. The materials improve and now feature more contrasting light and dark colors that provide a greater sense of space. The interior now looks the part of a luxury car.
2021 Jaguar XF
Performance
The 2021 Jaguar XF doesn’t offer high-performance variants like the competition, but it is agile and comfortable.
The Jaguar XF’s slimmed down lineup leaves only two frisky turbo-4 engines, though its handling and ride quality make it a proper sport sedan. We rate it a 7 for performance based on those strengths.
Is the Jaguar XF AWD?
Base versions of the XF get rear-wheel drive, while the top model comes standard with all-wheel drive.
How fast is the Jaguar XF?
It’s reasonably quick, but the XF has no performance model to take on the top rivals. With the 246-hp version of the 2.0-liter turbo-4, it launches from 0-60 mph in a competent 6.5 seconds. The 296-hp version in the R-Dynamic model cuts that time to 5.8 seconds. We’ve only driven the R-Dynamic. Its engine isn’t as smooth as the turbo-4s of some rivals and its engine note has a hollow sound, but it delivers strong power and works well with the quick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission.
The XF drives like a sport sedan, with agile moves, quick steering, and good road feedback. Its suspension has a softer tune than performance versions of German rivals, which leads to a little body lean but also makes it more comfortable to drive.
2021 Jaguar XF
Comfort & Quality
The 2021 Jaguar XF adds technology and materials to go with its useful space.
The 2021 Jaguar XF features a new dashboard and control design, plus a new, larger infotainment system, to go with its spacious cabin. We rate it a 7 out of 10 here for its plentiful space and high-quality fit and finish.
Jaguar sedans of the past have suffered from cramped cabins, but the XF has good room for passengers and cargo. The front seats are comfortable, though flatter than ideal for best comfort, and the rear seat can fit two adults comfortably and three when needed. Even the trunk is large at 17.8 cubic feet.
A new interior layout improves the XF’s luxury and control interface. A gear lever replaces the rotating puck, new climate controls have rotating dials with digital readouts, and the new dash design gets a tablet-style infotainment screen that is large at 11.4 inches. All of these controls are much easier to use, and they sit in an interior that features improved materials with rich leather with contrast stitching, aluminum, and open-pore wood.
2021 Jaguar XF
Safety
The 2021 Jaguar XF hasn’t been and won’t be crash tested, but it offers lots of active safety features.
Is the 2021 Jaguar XF a safe car?
The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace hasn’t undergone crash tests, but it does come with a long list of active safety features. We don’t give a safety rating to a car without crash-test scores.
Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors with steering assist, a driver-attention monitor, an exit monitoring system, a surround-view camera system, and front and rear parking sensors. Jaguar also offers adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, and automatic high beams.
2021 Jaguar XF
Features
The 2021 Jaguar XF doesn’t offer as many build configurations as it used to, but a price reduction makes it a better value.
The 2021 Jaguar XF offers a simplified lineup with more equipment at lower prices. That adds a value element that has been lacking in the past, but buyers have fewer choices. We rate it a 7 out of 10 here for its generous standard equipment and outstanding warranty.
Jaguar offers the 2021 XF in P250 S RWD, P250 SE RWD, and R-Dynamic SE AWD trim levels. Gone from XF lineups of the past are the V-6, V-8, diesel engine, and Sport Brake (wagon) body style. However, the P250 starts at $45,145, down from about $52,000 last year. The P250’s standard equipment includes leather upholstery, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, a 12-speaker Meridian sound system, the Pivi infotainment system with an 11.4-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, LED headlights, and 18-inch wheels.
Which Jaguar XF should I buy?
We like the extra features of the $48,245 P250 SE RWD model. It adds 16-way power-adjustable seats with memory, heated exterior mirrors, a power-adjustable steering column, the Pivi Pro infotainment system with navigation, a wi-fi hotspot with subscription, keyless entry, traffic-sign recognition, and 19-inch wheels.
How much is a fully loaded 2021 Jaguar XF?
The R-Dynamic SE AWD model sits at the top of the XF lineup with a price of $51,145. It gets the more powerful engine, the P250 SE equipment, unique exterior trim, automatic high beams, and a sport-tuned suspension.
The new infotainment system, called Pivi in base form and Pivi Pro when teamed with navigation and connectivity, is 15 times quicker than the outgoing system. Blackberry-based, the large screen has three configurable panels and its icons can be controlled like a smartphone. The system learns driver behaviors and makes suggestions based on time and place. We liked the system in our first interaction, though there seemed to be some lag on setup and past experience makes us wary of Jaguar interfaces.
2021 Jaguar XF
Fuel Economy
The 2021 Jaguar XF offers only 4-cylinder power and gets relatively good gas mileage.
Is the Jaguar XF good on gas?
With only turbo-4 power, the Jaguar XF is a relatively efficient option among luxury sport sedans. We rate it a 5 here.
The XF P250 models come only with the lower-output turbo-4 and rear-wheel drive. They are rated at 25 mpg city, 33 highway, and 28 combined. The R-Dynamic has all-wheel drive and the stronger engine, and it earns EPA fuel economy ratings of 22/30/25 mpg.
Premium fuel is recommended for all XFs.