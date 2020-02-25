Don’t forget about the 2020 Jaguar XF, the spiritual heir to the marque’s decades of sporty sedans once as popular with cops as they were with robbers back home in England.

The 2020 XF is a sleek, stylish sedan with good underhood punch, though its basic lines are a decade old and they’re starting to show it. We score the handsome XF at 6.2 out of 10, a figure buoyed by its powerful engines but offset by a design that’s not as fresh as some rivals. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Jaguar offers the XF with two turbo-4s called 25t and 30t, as well as a supercharged V-6 called the XF S. Last year’s turbodiesel has been dropped, though the XF Sportbrake wagon sticks around.

Forget the 25t and 30t names, both XF sedans use versions of the same 2.0-liter turbo-4. The base car’s 247 horsepower is sufficient, while the 30t ups to a healthy 296 hp. Neither XF is especially refined, though the engine provides good grunt and works well with the standard 8-speed automatic transmission. Healthier yet is the 380-hp supercharged V-6, but it’s pricey. Rear-wheel drive is standard on sedans, though the optional all-wheel-drive system is likely to be more popular. Wagons come only with all-wheel drive and don’t offer the 247-hp engine.

The XF handles well and rides nicely, though no rorty high-performance version exists to take on Germany’s super sedans. That’s a shame, but we concede that buyers are fleeing mid-size luxury cars for SUVs, and offering a hi-po Jag would leave the automaker with a tough car to sell.

Those who do stick around will find a bright 10.0-inch touchscreen loaded up with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, plus a baked-in operating system that’s only mildly frustrating. The XF’s interior is supple and mostly luxurious, even if it isn’t as warmly decorated as Jaguars of years past. Wagons are particularly spacious and make an excellent crossover SUV alternative for those willing to think outside the box.

Starting at around $52,000, the XF slightly undercuts its rivals, especially given that discounts are common. Its wagon configuration is matched only by the divine—and priced accordingly—Mercedes-Benz E-Class. A long warranty should ease any lingering concerns about Jaguar reliability, too. Should you find yourself shopping for a mid-size luxury car, don’t forget about this one.