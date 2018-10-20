The 2019 Jaguar XF mid-size luxury sedan isn’t the jewel of the automaker’s lineup it once was. It’s not the popular crossover nor the groundbreaking electric car that both occupy space on the same lot. By the look of the XF, it doesn’t seem to mind.

Available as a sedan or as a head-turning wagon, the XF soldiers on into its fourth model year with the same mix of powertrains and space. New tech features such as a 10-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay compatibility are perks for buyers keeping with tradition.

We rate the range a 6.2 with high scores for style and features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the 2019 XF sedan is available in 25t, 20d, 30t, and S specs with a handful of trims among them and all-wheel drive as an option on most of them. The XF Sportbrake is all-wheel drive only, with a newfound turbo-4 this year or a supercharged V-6.

Both sedan and wagon are handsome and sharp, albeit a departure from what some may think of when Jaguar comes to mind.

The XF has the right proportions: long hood, racy roofline, and imposing face but the wagon looks even better. Inside, the dark cabin is somewhat of a letdown—lighter shades help.

The XF sedan offers a turbo-4 with two outputs underhood: 247 or 296 horsepower. It’s the same engine found in other Jaguar products, but we haven’t yet driven either. A 2.0-liter turbodiesel is the efficiency champ with 180 hp and up to 35 mpg combined, or a 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 with 380 hp is the performance pick. The wagon offers the higher-spec 2.0-liter turbo-4 or V-6 with all-wheel drive only.

The sedan’s sharp handling makes up for most of the power deficit to the bigger guys, and the available all-wheel-drive system on all powertrains is intelligent and quick.

Four adults will fit just fine in the XF with a spacious trunk behind them. Opt for the wagon and that space grows considerably, and both versions have a calm and composed ride without much drama.

Starting just north of $50,000, the XF is well-equipped but lacks standard automatic emergency braking on all models—it’s optional on lower trims.

Every XF comes with a 10-inch touchscreen, 18-inch wheels, Bluetooth connectivity, synthetic leather upholstery, a USB port, keyless ignition, a sunroof, and power-adjustable front seats.

All-in, an XF Sportbrake approaches $80,000 with everything thrown at it including 20-inch wheels, a head-up display, soft leathers, advanced safety features, and premium stereo.

It may not be a jewel in the Jag lineup anymore, but the pretty wagon is still a gem.