The 2018 Jaguar XF goes long for a winning play this model year. The new Sportbrake wagon elegantly underscores how far the British brand’s come since 2009, when the mid-size sedan joined its range.

Jaguar won’t sell many XF Sportbrake wagons, true. But in its third year on the road, as Americans head into crossover SUVs in droves (Jaguar’s F-Pace, among them), the Sportbrake keeps Jag’s luxury car dreams alive.

Jaguar sells the XF in 20d, 25t, 30t, and S forms. Choose well, and it rates as high as an 7.2 out of 10 on our scale, with good scores in feature content and performance. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

With straightforward and spare looks, the Jaguar XF strikes us as most appealing as a wagon. The sedans have lines similar not just to Jag’s own XE, but also to other luxury four-doors. It’s a shape drawn to blend in, on purpose, but the Sportbrake relieves that sameness with its stunning roofline. The XF’s cockpit wears some spartan lines, too, but when it’s trimmed in white wood or carbon trim, it’s on par with its European and American rivals.

A new turbo-4 gas engine joins the XF family this year; we haven’t yet driven it, but we’ve sampled the turbodiesel 2.0-liter turbo-4 in the lineup since 2017. It’s the fuel-conscious choice for those with a bit more time on their hands; for grin-generating speed, the supercharged 380-hp V-6 grabs us, especially in all-wheel-drive form. No matter what, every XF has an 8-speed automatic with excellent responsiveness. Most versions share a sublime ride-and-handling setup that lets moderate body lean and composed ride quality take priority over razor-edged cornering. With adaptive dampers, the XF can handle any road with casual confidence, with no jagged or brittle responses.

The latest XF has a spacious interior, though it’s let down slightly by seats that need better shapes and softer cushions. The trunk’s huge, and the wagon sports great interior space, provided the cargo isn’t too tall.

Without crash-test data, the XF testifies to safe driving with the usual features. A rearview camera is optional on base models, but full-tilt versions can have surround-view cameras, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control. Other features include widescreen infotainment, Bluetooth audio streaming, high-end Meridian audio, and a head-up as well as a digital gauge display.